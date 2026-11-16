Andy Burnham Faces Internal Rebellions Over Oil Drilling And Welfare

Labour leader Andy Burnham encounters significant opposition from MPs over Rosebank oil drilling and welfare reforms, highlighting his limited control within the party.

Andy Burnham remains popular among the majority of Labour MPs who view him as a valuable electoral asset, yet he finds himself increasingly constrained by the very party he leads. Rather than exercising absolute authority, Burnham is becoming as much a prisoner of his parliamentary colleagues as his predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer, was during his tenure. Significant opposition is mounting on two critical fronts: the controversial proposal to drill for oil at the Rosebank field and the government's recent welfare reform initiatives. This internal friction suggests that while Burnham was welcomed by most of the party, he does not possess the unchecked power he might appear to have.

Internal Divisions On Rosebank Oil Drilling Plans

The debate over the Rosebank oil field, located north-west of the Shetland Islands, has exposed deep ideological fractures within the Labour Party. Burnham appears supportive of drilling operations, a stance consistent with his recent approval of the smaller Jackdaw gas field situated east of Aberdeen. Chancellor John Healey also backs the Rosebank project, arguing that it will provide substantial benefits to the national economy. However, this position faces fierce resistance from key cabinet members, including Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, who are described as staunch climate change advocates.

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A coalition of approximately 75 Labour MPs has already signed a letter modeled on the rebellion that previously forced Sir Keir Starmer to abandon modest welfare reforms. These lawmakers plan to deliver their concerns at the Cop31 climate change conference in Antalya, Turkey, warning that approving Rosebank would contradict Burnham's pledge to achieve Net Zero. Organizers hope to secure signatures from up to 100 MPs, which would represent roughly 45 percent of Labour members not on the government payroll, potentially halting all drilling plans at Rosebank.

Critics of the rebellion argue that these MPs are ignoring the practical benefits of the project, which includes creating as many as 1,600 jobs and generating significant tax revenue. They also point out that the oil produced would reduce the need for imports from distant regions. Furthermore, some observers have questioned the hypocrisy of traveling to Turkey for the conference, citing the large carbon footprint of the 92,000 participants attending the event. Despite these arguments, the political pressure on Burnham is intensifying as the vote approaches.

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Strategic Caution In Welfare Reform Strategy

Compounding Burnham's difficulties is the sensitive issue of welfare reform, particularly regarding young people not in education, employment, or training. Former Blairite minister Alan Milburn is set to unveil an inquiry into the rising number of Neets, a demographic that stands at roughly one million. This figure is proportionately higher than in most other developed economies, yet Milburn has approached his task with extreme caution to avoid triggering a rebellion similar to the one that plagued Sir Keir Starmer last year.

Starmer previously attempted to trim £5 billion from the £350 billion annual welfare budget, representing approximately 1.5 percent of the total, only to be stopped by angry Labour rebels who never forgave him for the effort. To avoid a similar fate, Milburn has designed a package calculated not to enrage the party's left wing. His reforms focus on training, counseling, and creating jobs for young people, with the aim of weaning them off disability payments. Milburn has warned that these measures will not deliver immediate savings to taxpayers, with benefits potentially taking ten years to materialize.

The primary objective of Milburn's proposal is to coax unemployed or idle young people into the workforce, with long-term taxpayer savings viewed as a secondary benefit. Critics note that the state may not be the ideal institution to solve problems it has largely created. Regardless of the outcome, the combination of the Rosebank dispute and the welfare reforms demonstrates that Andy Burnham must navigate a complex political landscape where his authority is constantly challenged by his own party.