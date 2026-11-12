Andy Burnham Faces Labour Backlash Over Welfare Reform for Under-25s

Labour MPs challenge Andy Burnham's proposal to cut youth disability benefits to reduce NEETs, sparking fears of increased hardship and political revolt within the party.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham is confronting significant internal resistance from the Labour Party regarding a controversial proposal to alter welfare provisions for young adults. A Government review led by Alan Milburn recommends removing the health element of Universal Credit and personal independence payments for individuals under the age of 25. This structural change aims to reduce the number of NEETs, or young people not in education, employment, or training.

Core Details Of The Welfare Reform Proposal

The primary mechanism of the proposed reform involves replacing the enhanced health support currently available to younger claimants with a standard youth allowance. Alan Milburn, the former health secretary tasked with this review, stated that the changes would not be pain-free for those affected. The initiative targets the nearly one million young people currently categorized as NEETs, a figure that has seen a sharp increase among disabled individuals in recent years.

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Mr Milburn emphasized that the financial savings generated from these cuts would be immediately reinvested into workforce integration programs. This strategy requires the government to spend an additional £6 billion annually in the short term to provide expanded employment support. The goal is to create a big rewriting of the welfare system that prioritizes active engagement over passive benefit receipt for young citizens.

Stakeholder Positions And Political Disagreement

Labour MPs have expressed deep disquiet over the proposals, recalling a previous successful rebellion that blocked welfare spending curbs under Keir Starmer. Green Party representatives have condemned the suggestion as cruel, while internal party figures argue the policy fails to distinguish between those seeking work and those with severe disabilities. The political tension highlights a significant rift regarding how best to support vulnerable young demographics.

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Laura Ribeiro-Addy, a key Labour MP who led the previous welfare rebellion, criticized the approach for potentially punishing disabled individuals who are already in college or working. She argued that removing funds intended for disability-related costs makes it harder for people to access employment. Ms Ribeiro-Addy also raised concerns about the focus on age, noting that disability does not respect age boundaries and that existing protections for current claimants are at risk.

Another Labour MP, Rachael Maskell, warned that stripping support could increase unemployment rather than solve it. The Conservatives have long demanded benefit cuts, arguing the country cannot afford current welfare levels, but the Labour Party remains divided on the moral and practical implications of the Milburn review. Mr Milburn plans to publish the second part of his review next week, detailing the expanded support menu that includes personal advisers and coaching.

Real-World Impact And Future Implementation

The proposed changes would see many current pip recipients moved to a new additional cost allowance designed to help with disability-related expenses. Individuals with disabilities that prevent work entirely would be directed toward a new benefit targeted at a smaller cohort. This shift aims to ensure that financial support is tied more closely to active efforts to secure employment, apprenticeships, or college placements.

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook, touring broadcast studios to support the government agenda, stated that a new settlement for young people is necessary. The reforms are scheduled to be brought forward in 2027, providing a timeline for the implementation of these major welfare changes. The government insists that the investment in upfront support is essential to break the cycle of long-term NEET status.

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Mr Burnham has maintained that any overhaul of the benefits system requires the government to invest heavily in young people at the outset. The review, commissioned by former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, acknowledges that the transition will be difficult. Mr Milburn candidly admitted that some individuals may receive less financial support at the beginning of their benefit claim compared to the current system.

Despite the government's push for reform, the political fallout continues to mount. Labour MPs are awaiting the full details of the report before deciding how to vote. The debate centers on whether cutting immediate financial aid is an effective strategy for long-term social mobility or a harmful reduction in essential safety nets for a generation of struggling youth.