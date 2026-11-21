Angela Rayner's department considers investigating £600M in loans Andy Burnham approved as Manchester mayor, raising questions about due diligence and risk management for taxpayers.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing renewed political scrutiny regarding hundreds of millions of pounds in public funds that were lent to a property developer during his tenure as Mayor of Manchester. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, led by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, is currently reviewing a formal request for a 'best value investigation' into the financial dealings of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority ( GMCA).

Core Details Of The Financial Mechanism

The proposed probe centers on approximately £600 million in loans that Mr. Burnham authorized while serving as the leader of the GMCA. These funds were drawn from a £1 billion housing fund and were directed toward the Renaker Group, a firm owned by property tycoon Daren Whitaker. The capital was specifically allocated for the construction of high-rise residential and commercial skyscrapers within the city.

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A 'best value investigation' is a rare and powerful statutory mechanism that grants government officials extensive powers to examine every decision made by a local authority. If launched, the review would scrutinize the entire process by which Mr. Burnham and the GMCA approved these substantial loans, including the criteria used for selection and the oversight mechanisms in place at the time.

The request for this investigation was formally submitted by the Weis Group, a rival property firm that had been competing for similar development opportunities. In a letter to Angela Rayner's department, the Weis Group argued that the lending arrangement represented a profound failure of financial due diligence and risk management by the public authorities involved.

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Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

The Weis Group, represented by letter author Ben Rose, alleges that Mr. Burnham and the GMCA handed out the cash without conducting necessary anti-money laundering checks. Furthermore, the complainants claim that the authorities did not fully identify the ultimate beneficiaries of the loans, raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability in the allocation of taxpayer money.

Tory local government spokesman Katie Lam emphasized that Angela Rayner is aware that a probe would be politically embarrassing for the Prime Minister. However, Lam insisted that the duty to ensure proper use of taxpayer funds must take priority over political considerations. She stated that the government has a responsibility to investigate claims of misconduct regardless of the political rank of the individual involved.

Conversely, a spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities maintained that the GMCA had been clear that these loans went through proper scrutiny. The department has instructed local government minister Jim McMahon to carefully consider the matters raised by the Weis Group. McMahon has written back to confirm that officials are reviewing the request, though a final decision on the timetable for the investigation has not yet been set.

Real-World Impact And Legal Consequences

The political fallout for Mr. Burnham is significant, as he has frequently spoken with pride about his record as mayor and his role in regenerating Manchester. A formal finding of mismanagement could undermine his narrative of economic success and serve as a humiliation for the Prime Minister. The controversy adds to existing legal challenges, as the loans are also being challenged in the Supreme Court, where the country's second-highest court has previously heard arguments that the £140 million portion of the deal was 'obviously' unlawful.

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Ben Rose of the Weis Group stated that an independent inspection is long overdue and called on Angela Rayner to set out a clear timetable for the decision ten weeks after the initial request. The GMCA declined to comment on the specific allegations as the investigation request remains under active review. The outcome of this potential probe could have far-reaching implications for how local authorities manage large-scale development funds in the future.

The situation highlights the increasing tension between rapid urban regeneration projects and rigorous financial oversight. As the government considers whether to launch this rare investigation, the focus remains on whether the £600 million loan to the Renaker Group met the highest standards of public financial management. The coming weeks will determine if the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities initiates a full-scale review of Mr. Burnham's financial decisions as mayor.