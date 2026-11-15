Andy Burnham Faces Union Revolt Over EU Rejoining Plans

Labour leader Andy Burnham confronts significant opposition from major trade unions and MPs regarding his plan to rejoin the EU, with critics citing economic and sovereignty concerns.

Labour leader Andy Burnham is facing immediate and intense pushback from key political allies and trade union backers regarding his ambitious plan to reverse Brexit. Burnham has publicly vowed to explore options for a new long-term relationship with the European Union, aiming to sign off on a Brexit reset with EU leaders in Brussels. He intends to use this summit to establish serious dialogue about future ties, suggesting that the current status quo is insufficient for the United Kingdom.

Union Leaders Reject Full Rejoining

Major trade union donors to the Labour Party have openly challenged Burnham's strategy, arguing that the country should not return to its pre-2016 position. Gary Smith, general secretary of the GMB union, told the Sunday Times that he would be cautious about fully rejoining the European bloc. Smith emphasized that the UK cannot go back to where it was before, citing low productivity and high unemployment across Europe as negative indicators.

Also read My simple warning to Andy Burnham about rejoining EU: David Blunkett

Sharon Graham, leader of the Unite union, is also reported to oppose full membership. A source close to Unite clarified that their position is clear: they want the UK to get as close to the EU as possible without actually rejoining. Both GMB and Unite are among the party's biggest financial supporters and hold significant influence over Labour policy decisions.

MPs Voice Sovereignty and Economic Concerns

Concerns are not limited to trade unionists, as Labour MPs from various factions have also voiced strong opposition to Burnham's rejoining agenda. Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, is expected to publish a list of twelve reasons why returning to the bloc would be detrimental. Brian Leishman, MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, has previously labeled the EU as imperialist and capitalist, reflecting deeper ideological divides within the party.

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Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, has also expressed concerns about signing up to rules that the UK no longer has a say in shaping. These political reservations highlight a growing internal rift within Labour as Burnham seeks to redefine the party's stance on European relations.

Financial Implications and Cost Estimates

Research into the financial implications of rejoining suggests significant costs for the British economy. A study by the new campaign group Stay Out indicates that it could cost the UK £750 million a week in membership fees to rejoin the EU. The study notes that the size of the EU annual budget has doubled since the UK voted to leave a decade ago, increasing the financial burden on new or returning members.

Additionally, the EU has introduced numerous new green levies that the UK would be required to pay upon rejoining. Senior EU figures have warned that Britain would no longer receive the annual budget rebate negotiated by Margaret Thatcher. This loss of the rebate would further exacerbate the estimated £750 million weekly cost, making full membership financially contentious.

Burnham Defends Strategy Ahead of Brussels Summit

Despite the backlash, Andy Burnham remains committed to his approach. Speaking at the Welsh Labour conference, Burnham claimed that Britain had lost more than it gained in the decade since the EU referendum. He argued that the Conservatives gave Britain a harsher Brexit than voters anticipated in 2016 by burning bridges with the EU in the aftermath of the vote.

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Burnham stated that he will lead as Prime Minister on this issue and travel to Brussels to secure the best possible deal. His goal is to set up a serious dialogue about the UK's future ties with the EU, potentially exploring rejoining the customs union, single market, or even full membership. The upcoming summit with EU leaders on Friday will be a critical test of this strategy and the unity of the Labour Party.