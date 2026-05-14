Andy Burnham finds a Labour MP willing to stand down for him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for PM

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham has found a Labour MP willing to stand down to allow him to return to the Commons and challenge Sir Keir Starmer to become Prime Minister. Afzal Khan, the MP for Manchester Rusholme, is open to standing down in order to allow Burnham to return to Westminster. Should Burnham successfully return in time, Mr. Burnham would be the favourite to succeed Sir Keir in Downing Street.

Andy Burnham has found a Labour MP willing to stand down to allow him to return to the Commons and challenge Sir Keir Starmer to become Prime Minister .

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, who has been seeking a Commons seat for months, was blocked from standing as Labour’s candidate in the Gorton & Denton by-election in February. Afzal Khan, the MP for Manchester Rusholme, is open to standing down in order to allow Burnham to return to Westminster. Should Burnham successfully return in time, he would be the favourite to succeed Sir Keir in Downing Street





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Andy Burnham Labour MP Afzal Khan MP For Manchester Rusholme Stand Down Challenge Sir Keir Starmer Prime Minister Common Sense Gorton & Denton By-Election National Executive Committee Soft-Left Faction Of Labour Preference Candidate Ed Miliband Angela Rayner Health Secretary Downing Street

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