Andy Burnham In Rage Over Daily Mail's Exclusive: Burnham Said Trans Men Are Women

Nigel Farage made his first appearance on the Makerfield campaign trail, saying the race will be the most significant by-election of his lifetime. An encounter with Andy Burnham and a Daily Mail journalist during the tour sparked anger from Andy. He questioned the presence of the journalist and calqued if they were working with the political party. The latest polls show that the race is starting on an absolute knife-edge. The Reform party is hopeful of a victory, and Nigel Farage shows optimism about what a win can mean.

Nigel Farage made his first appearance on the Makerfield campaign trail saying the race will be the most significant by-election of his lifetime. In an encounter with Andy Burnham and Daily Mail, who joined them for a tour, he joked that Andy would become the PM if he wins and he'd be odds-on to win the next general election.

However, when Andy encountered them, he was furious and said they didn't go into the place 'announced'. Tensions in the campaign can be seen when Burrows, one of Andy's entourage, attempted to prevent a Daily Mail photographer from taking pictures of the bad-tempered showdown. According to the latest polls, the race is on a knife-edge. The Reform party is hopeful of a victory. Nigel leads with optimism, predicting that if they win, it's massive





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Makerfield Reform UK Robert Kenyon Andy Burnham Nigel Farage Gorton Denton Knife-Edge Trans Men Lads Knife-Edge Real Life Around The Area

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