Andy Burnham Mandatory for Commission to Britain's WASPI Women

Andy Burnham, facing pressure to honor his word and pay compensation to Britain's WASPI women if he becomes Prime Minister. Outspoken supporter and consistent advocate for the campaign to reimburse women born in the 1950s who argue they were not properly informed.

Andy Burnham is facing huge pressure to honour his word and pay compensation to Britain's WASPI women if he becomes Prime Minister . Mr. Burnham has been an outspoken supporter of the campaign to reimburse women born in the 1950s, who argue they were not properly informed about planned increases to the state pension age .

The WASPI campaign now appears hopeful that an Andy Burnham premiership will help them finally secure victory. Mr. Burnham's previous warnings and support for the WASPI women's demands have been consistent over the years, and he has even spoken with the campaign recently, reconfirming his support.

However, sticking to his calls for compensation could turn into a fiscal nightmare, with official figures suggesting that paying out a flat rate to all women affected by the changes to the state pension age would cost the government up to £10.5 billion. Taxpayers' Alliance think tank has warned voters will be 'alarmed' over Mr. Burnham's support for spending so much money to WASPI women.

The WASPI campaign has highlighted Manchester mayor Burnham's long-standing support for paying out compensation, and they look forward to working with him, should he make a return to Westminster





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Andy Burnham WASPI Women Compensation Prime Minister State Pension Age Retiree Women National Support Scheme Voted Against Changes To State Pension Age

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