Andy Burnham mocked for politicking to replace PM, as Labour MP heckles him at State Opening

Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, was mocked for his attempt to return to Westminster to replace the Prime Minister today at the State Opening of Parliament. A Labour MP heckled him, saying he was searching for Sir Keir's job. Mr. Burnham has been linked to a challenge against Sir Keir but has to find a Commons seat first. He was spotted in London yesterday, reportedly to hold talks with MPs about standing down to facilitate the man dubbed 'the King of the North.'

Andy Burnham was mocked for his shameless attempt to return to Westminster to replace the Prime Minister today at the State Opening of Parliament. A Greater Manchester mayor was the butt of a joke by a Labour MP over his politicking in search of Sir Keir 's job.

Mr Burnham has been linked to a challenge against Sir Keir but has to find a Commons seat first. He was spotted in London yesterday, reportedly to hold talks with MPs about standing down to facilitate the man dubbed 'the King of the North'. At the State Opening this morning, per tradition, the door to the Commons chamber was slammed in Black Rod's face, leaving him to bang the door three times before being given permission to enter.

As he banged on the door, a backbench MP inside shouted: 'Not now Andy.

' Three backbench MPs said the heckle was made by Torcuil Crichton, a former journalist who is Labour MP for the Scottish seat of Na h-Eileanan an Iar. Mr Burnham could be left swinging in the wind by a leadership battle to replace Sir Keir as it could take months to find someone willing to give up their seat and hold a by-election, which he would still have to win.

But Wes Streeting is poised to pull the pin on the Labour leadership grenade today as Keir Starmer begs MPs not to 'sink into the politics of division'. The PM appealed for unity as he unveiled the King's Speech - despite questions raging over whether he will stay in No10 long enough to implement the legislative programme.

But the Health Secretary is said to have told allies that he is ready to resign and pull the trigger on a challenge as soon as tomorrow, after a brutal 16-minute meeting with Sir Keir in No10 this morning. A senior Government source told the Daily Mail: 'Yes, it's happening. Wes is definitely going for it.

' Another Labour aide said: 'I don't see how they can not after all this briefing. ' Mr Streeting was notably absent from the frontbench in the Commons as MPs waited for the monarch to arrive, with Sir Keir flanked by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Rachel Reeves. He later appeared standing by the Speaker's chair, and filed through to the Lords to watch the Speech next to Tory James Cleverly.

Allies had committed to staying silent today to avoid embarrassing the King, but his intentions leaked out shortly after the abortive talks with Sir Keir. The news sent Government borrowing costs - which are close to 28-year highs - spiking again





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Andy Burnham Politicking Replace PM State Opening Of Parliament Mocked Heckled Search For Sir Keir's Job Greater Manchester Mayor Labour MP Scottish Seat Of Na H-Eileanan An Iar Torcuil Crichton Na H-Eileanan An Iar Health Secretary Sir Keir No10 Leadership Battle By-Election Wes Streeting Keir Starmer Politics Of Division King's Speech Government Borrowing Costs Spiking Again

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