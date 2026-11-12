Critics describe Andy Burnham's sixth Prime Minister's Questions as lacking policy detail and energy, marking a sharp contrast to his efficient rise to power after ousting Sir Keir Starmer.

Andy Burnham, the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, faced intense scrutiny and tepid reception during his sixth session of Prime Minister's Questions. Observers noted that the chamber began to empty well before the session concluded, indicating a significant decline in the interest of Members of Parliament in his performance. Reports suggest that his constituents and political peers no longer find his demeanor riveting, with many feeling that his engagement level has been consistently low since he assumed office.

Burnham's Lack of Policy Detail

Supporters of the Prime Minister describe him as an empathetic individual with his heart in the right place, yet critics argue that his approach lacks substance and intellectual bite. During the session, questions regarding his core beliefs, potential tax reforms, and spending plans yielded no new information. This transparency gap persists despite his successful political maneuvering to remove his predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer, in July. Reporters have highlighted that his frequent use of filler words and avoidance of specific policy details contribute to a perception of indecision and passivity.

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Kemi Badenoch's Aggressive Challenge

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch utilized the session to launch multiple attacks on the government's agenda and competence. She directly questioned the authenticity of the Ten-Year Plan, suggesting that the Prime Minister lacked the original vision to devise it without external help. Specifically, she accused his administration of relying heavily on the Boston Consulting Group to draft key strategic materials, a claim the Prime Minister avoided directly denying while offering vague assurances of leadership.

Badenoch also targeted the government's record on inertia, mocking the recent announcement to merge the driving licence authority with the vehicle standards agency as a negligible achievement. Her teasing regarding the confusion surrounding North Sea drilling further implicated Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, with claims that the appointment was merely a result of the Culture Secretary rejecting the role. These attacks highlighted a strategy aimed at exposing perceived weaknesses in the current administration's operational capacity.

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Labor Backbenchers and Cabinet Absences

The atmosphere within the Labour party benches was notably somber, with many ministers appearing glum rather than defensive. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant was observed struggling to suppress a yawn during the proceedings, while other frontbenchers gazed downward rather than engaging in robust debate. The only noticeable animation came from Whip Gregor Poynton, whose cheerful demeanor stood in stark contrast to the general mood of the room. This lack of energy extended to the absence of key figures, including Chancellor Lucy Powell, who reportedly stayed away to avoid further criticism related to recent controversies.

Public Perception and Future Outlook

The session concluded without any significant political shifts or retaliatory strikes from the Prime Minister's team. Observers noted that Burnham's bland response to direct challenges failed to galvanize support, leaving him to exit the chamber without acknowledgment from the Speaker. This outcome raises questions about his ability to maintain momentum and project authority as he navigates the complexities of his new role, especially given the contrast between his efficient rise to power and his current perceived docility.