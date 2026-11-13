Andy Burnham Questions Heathrow Expansion as Government Divides Over Third Runway

Prime Minister Andy Burnham avoids backing Chancellor John Healey's support for Heathrow Airport's third runway, revealing deep Cabinet divisions over the £20 billion infrastructure project.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has cast renewed uncertainty over the future of the Heathrow Airport third runway expansion by refusing to align with Chancellor John Healey's explicit support for the project. While the Chancellor stated the Government remains firmly behind the initiative as an engine for economic growth, Mr Burnham adopted an ambiguous stance during a recent appearance in Dublin, insisting he would not pre-judge the final outcome.

The divergence in tone between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor highlights significant behind-the-scenes friction within the Cabinet regarding the national planning statement. Although Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves were previously vocal in their support for boosting the economy through aviation infrastructure, Mr Burnham's record shows a long-standing opposition to the scheme, which he previously criticized as a model for an overheating economy.

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Core Details Of The Runway Proposal

Heathrow Airport Limited is currently seeking permission to construct a full-length, 3,500-metre runway, a massive engineering undertaking that would necessitate the relocation of the M25 motorway to accommodate the new infrastructure. The project represents a central pillar of the Government's economic strategy, with Chancellor John Healey arguing that successful airports are vital for driving growth in the wider area, comparable to the role played by Manchester Airport.

The assessment of the economic benefits is being led by the Department for Transport rather than the Treasury, following a public consultation period. The Government is currently working through the responses and additional updated information provided during this process, with no fixed timetable yet established for a Commons vote on the matter.

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Stakeholder Positions And Internal Divisions

Chancellor John Healey defended the project to MPs earlier this week, stating that his experience indicates airports are crucial for regional economic development. He emphasized that the Government is behind the plan, positioning the expansion as beneficial for both London and other parts of the country, including the North. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander also voiced strong support at a recent conference, describing ministers as moving heaven and earth to ensure the scheme proceeds as a shot in the arm for the South East.

Despite these strong endorsements from key economic ministers, Prime Minister Andy Burnham struck a notably ambivalent tone when questioned at the European Political Community summit. He noted that a process is underway within the Government to review the consultation replies, but refused to commit to a specific outcome, citing his need to remain neutral until a final decision is reached. This contrasts sharply with his previous comments labeling the expansion detrimental to essential northern infrastructure investment.

Internal Cabinet dynamics reveal a clear split, with John Healey, Heidi Alexander, and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds viewed as the primary champions of the Heathrow project. Conversely, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Net Zero Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh are reported to be far more skeptical of the environmental and economic implications, while London Mayor Lord Khan remains a vocal public opponent of the expansion.

Real-World Impact And Project Timelines

The potential delay in securing planning permission has significant implications for the projected completion dates of the runway. Prime Minister Rachel Reeves had previously aimed to see spades in the ground during the current Parliament, with an initial target completion date of 2035. However, senior sources now suggest that 2039 is likely to be the earliest possible year for the project to be fully operational.

Current expectations indicate that planning permission may not be finalized until 2029, pushing the entire timeline forward by several years. This shift has raised fresh doubts among critics who argue that tying up capital in such a long-term project could trap infrastructure spending inside the M25 for a decade, limiting resources for other critical developments across the United Kingdom.

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Mr Burnham's historical opposition to the plan remains a central point of contention. In 2018, he explicitly stated his opposition due to the need to limit national aviation levels, advocating for the use of spare capacity at Manchester and Birmingham airports instead. He further warned in the following year that the Heathrow expansion would divert essential investment away from northern infrastructure, a concern that continues to resonate with regional leaders and policymakers.

Government Process And Next Steps

The Government is currently in the midst of reviewing the responses to the national planning statement consultation, a critical step before any parliamentary decision can be made. A senior Government source has insisted that while a Commons vote is anticipated next year, no specific timetable has been fixed to ensure thorough consideration of all arguments.

The ambivalence shown by the Prime Minister suggests that the final decision will be heavily influenced by the outcome of this consultation and the broader economic context. With key figures like Ed Miliband and Miatta Fahnbulleh expressing skepticism, the balance of Cabinet opinion may shift before a final verdict is delivered, potentially altering the trajectory of one of the UK's most significant infrastructure projects.

As the debate continues, the aviation industry and local communities around Heathrow await clarity on the project's future. The tension between the economic arguments presented by John Healey and the regional and environmental concerns raised by Andy Burnham underscores the complex challenges facing the Government in balancing national growth with regional equity and sustainability goals.