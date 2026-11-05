Andy Burnham Recasts Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal

Prime Minister Andy Burnham signals a shift on Chagos Islands sovereignty after US opposition, aiming for a new shared plan with Mauritius by year-end.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has indicated a significant policy shift regarding the future of the Chagos Islands, stating his intention to recast the existing sovereignty agreement with Mauritius. This development follows intense diplomatic pressure from the United States and a complete withdrawal of American support for the original deal negotiated by his predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer. The British government now aims to establish a shared strategic plan with Washington and Port Louis to secure the continued operation of the vital military base on Diego Garcia while addressing sovereignty concerns by the end of the current year.

Shift From Starmer's Original Deal

Sir Keir Starmer's administration had previously agreed to transfer sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius, a move Labour supporters characterized as a necessary diplomatic conclusion to a colonial-era dispute. Under that specific arrangement, the UK would pay an average of £101 million annually to lease back the largest island, Diego Garcia, for a period of 99 years. The total cost of this lease was calculated by the government at approximately £3.4 billion over the full term, a figure that stands in stark contrast to opposition claims that the true financial liability could reach £35 billion.

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US Opposition and Trump's Pressure

The stability of the Starmer-era agreement collapsed after US President Donald Trump reversed his position, citing national security interests and engaging in a fierce dispute with the UK leadership over the ongoing conflict involving Iran. During a meeting in September at the White House, Mr Trump publicly labeled the sovereignty deal as ridiculous, signaling that American cooperation with the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia was contingent on changes to the territorial arrangement. This diplomatic crisis mirrored earlier tensions where Mr Trump pressured Denmark regarding Greenland, raising fears that he might use similar tactics to influence the Chagos situation.

Burnham's New Strategic Approach

In an interview with The Economist while traveling to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua, Andy Burnham explained that his government is rethinking the mechanism of the transfer to better align with American strategic requirements. He referenced the recent agreement between Denmark and the US regarding Greenland, which expanded American military presence in the autonomous territory, as a potential precedent for how Britain might structure a new deal with Mauritius. This approach suggests a move away from a simple cession of land toward a more complex security partnership that ensures long-term US access without triggering the political backlash seen previously.

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Stakeholder Positions and Security Concerns

Downing Street officials emphasized that Mr Burnham remains committed to working closely with Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam to ensure the safety of the base and national security for all involved nations. Critics of the original transfer have warned that handing control to Mauritius poses a risk, as the nation is increasingly viewed as an ally of China, potentially compromising Western intelligence and military operations in the Indian Ocean. The UK government must now balance these geopolitical anxieties against its commitment to decolonization and maintaining strong transatlantic ties with the United States.

Next Steps in the Negotiation Process

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister confirmed that the UK, US, and Mauritius have agreed to develop a shared plan to make further progress on the disputed territory by the end of the year. Mr Burnham met with several world leaders during the Antigua summit, including Mr Ramgoolam, to discuss pathways forward that protect the operational integrity of the Diego Garcia base. The coming months will be critical as London attempts to renegotiate the terms of engagement, potentially altering the financial and legal structures originally proposed by the Starmer administration to satisfy US demands for continued military dominance in the region.