Andy Burnham receives boost for Makerfield by-election campaign

Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, is in a 20-point lead over his Labour party in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. His success in the area is attributed to his considerable advantage over his party and his popular appeal. It puts him ahead in a seat that was feared could be a victory for the Reform political group.

Andy Burnham received a boost to his campaign to win the Makerfield by-election as polling put him 20 points ahead of his party. The Greater Manchester Mayor became Labour's official candidate as it emerged that he enjoys a considerable advantage over his party.

At the start of the race, he is narrowly ahead but in a seat that pollsters More in Common warned was 'tailor-made' for Reform. The Manchester politician released a slick video in which he blamed Margaret Thatcher for Britain's woes and vowed to reverse her legacy. With no mention of leader Nigel Farage – indicating the campaign will be focused on Mr Kenyon as a local candidate – he criticised career politicians like Mr Burnham.

He claimed that for Mr Burnham, Makerfield would be a 'stepping stone' whereas he intended to be a 'local champion'. Mr Burnham is expected to launch a leadership challenge against Sir Keir if he wins the seat but it is likely to be a close-run fight with Reform. The campaign could matter a lot, with Mr Burnham's handling of a 'change message' likely to prove vital.

He described his political views as 'Manchesterism is the end of neoliberalism, the end of trickle-down economics that has left out places like Makerfield. Speaking at the Labour Party conference last September, Mr Burnham said he wanted to rejoin the EU, adding 'Long term, I'll be honest, I'm going to say it, I want to rejoin the EU.

' He has since reversed his position, saying he 'respected' the referendum result. Allies of Mr Burnham have accused leadership rival Wes Streeting of trying to damage his by-election chances by reviving Labour's debate about Brexit. Mr Streeting described the decision to leave the EU as a 'catastrophic mistake' and said he would campaign to rejoin after the next election.

Labour sources said Mr Streeting will continue to press the case for rejoining in the coming weeks, as the idea is backed by almost nine out of ten Labour members





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham Makerfield Makerfield By-Election Latest News Boost Winning 50-Point Lead Beyond Neoliberalism Local Champion Neville Chamberlain Manchester U-Turns Trickle-Down Economics Better For Britain Financial Markets Vowed To Reverse Margaret Thatcher

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigel Farage takes aim at Andy Burnham as Brexit row erupts in MakerfieldThe Reform leader says Andy Burnham is telling voters one thing 'while telling Labour MPs something entirely different'

Read more »

Five things we learned in Andy Burnham speech ahead of Makerfield by-electionAndy Burnham spoke at the Great North Investment Summit

Read more »

Has An Unearthed Video Clip Already Cost Andy Burnham The Makerfield By-Election?The Greater Manchester mayor's desire to see the UK back in the EU has come back to haunt him.

Read more »

When is Makerfield byelection, is Andy Burnham standing, and where is the constituency?What you need to know about the upcoming byelection which could pave the way for Andy Burnham to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour leadership

Read more »