Metro Mayor Andy Burnham addresses youth unemployment concerns after adviser Alan Milburn links Neet rise to National Insurance hikes and wage policies.

Metro Mayor Andy Burnham has stated he is not excluding a potential reversal of Labour's controversial tax measures on young workers, following sharp criticism from his own senior adviser. Alan Milburn explicitly linked rising youth joblessness to government economic policies, specifically citing increases in National Insurance contributions and minimum wage regulations as primary drivers of reduced business hiring sentiment.

Milburn Report Highlights Rising Neet Crisis

Alan Milburn released a landmark report on Monday detailing the situation of one million young people in Britain who are currently not in education, employment, or training. The former minister emphasized that there is no doubt that recent fiscal changes have negatively impacted business confidence. These changes include hikes to employer National Insurance contributions and faster minimum wage increases for younger employees compared to older demographics.

Also read Shepard Fairey portrait of Andy Burnham on Big Issue marks rough sleeping pledge

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves had previously slashed the earnings threshold for National Insurance payments from £9,100 to £5,000. This policy change dragged a vast number of part-time starter jobs into the tax system, significantly increasing the cost of hiring junior staff. Milburn's proposals call for an immediate investment in work support mechanisms while also suggesting cuts to welfare for young individuals who refuse to cooperate with employment services.

Burnham Responds to Calls for Tax Reform

When questioned by Sky News on Tuesday regarding the potential implementation of these reforms, Andy Burnham declined to commit to any immediate actions. He stated that his team would examine the entire report comprehensively before making decisions. Burnham noted that some implications of Milburn's proposals fall under the jurisdiction of the upcoming Budget and require careful consideration as part of that broader financial planning process.

Advertisement

Despite ruling out nothing, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government is already working with employers to assist in hiring young people. He confirmed that support initiatives would continue, aiming to balance fiscal responsibility with the urgent need to reduce youth inactivity. Burnham argued that a wholesale government approach to supporting the next generation was necessary to prevent a future of hopelessness for British youth.

Government Accepts Key Welfare Recommendations

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden confirmed that the government is accepting several recommendations from the Milburn report. These include legislation for a new opportunity and support guarantee, providing a clear route into education, training, or work for young people. McFadden also announced the extension of a taxpayer-funded scheme offering fully-funded six-month jobs to jobless youngsters on benefits for a year.

Furthermore, a new youth opportunities unit will be established in Whitehall to report directly to the Prime Minister. Milburn will chair this new unit, which aims to coordinate efforts across departments. However, McFadden avoided direct questions in the House of Commons about whether Labour would adopt Milburn's specific call to cut National Insurance contributions for firms employing younger workers.

Opposition Demands Policy U-Turn

The Conservative Party has seized upon the report to criticize the current government's economic strategy. Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately described the situation as painful for Labour, noting that their own landmark review appeared to trash their recent economic policies. She demanded the immediate axing of what she termed the jobs tax to allow businesses to afford hiring young people.

Advertisement

Whately argued that measures like guaranteed jobs represent a massive expansion of state size rather than freeing businesses to create organic work. She questioned whether the government would learn from its own review and stop stifling business growth. Meanwhile, Milburn's report suggests doubling the National Insurance threshold for under-25s from £5,000 to £10,000, starting in the retail and hospitality sectors, to stimulate hiring in these key industries.