Andy Burnham faces backlash from Remainers and Brexiteers over potential EU rejoin plans and referendum threats, causing Labour support to drop amid fears of renewed national division.

Andy Burnham has triggered a fierce political backlash after indicating that the United Kingdom could face another divisive Brexit referendum by the end of the decade. The Labour leader recently admitted that returning to the European Union without holding a national vote would be unthinkable, a stance that has drawn sharp criticism from former Prime Ministers and business leaders alike. This development has reignited fears of prolonged national discord, with prominent figures from across the political spectrum warning against reopening old wounds.

Burnham Admits Referendum Necessity For EU Return

Downing Street has not yet clarified the exact mechanism for consulting the public on the proposed closer relationship with Europe. However, Mr. Burnham acknowledged for the first time that pressing ahead with his goal of joining the EU without a referendum was politically impossible. He dismissed the warnings from former Prime Ministers Theresa May, Rishi Sunak, and David Cameron as outdated, stating they were stuck in the past. Despite his current rhetoric, he clarified that he is not proposing a second vote at this immediate moment, though he hinted at including a commitment to rejoin in the Labour Party's next election manifesto.

Also read Andy Burnham's Claim His Brexit Deal Will Cut Supermarket Prices Trashed By Expert

Kemi Badenoch Warns Against Weak Negotiating Stance

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch issued a stark warning to Mr. Burnham, accusing him of opening Pandora's box by initiating negotiations with Brussels from a position of weakness. She reminded Members of Parliament that Mr. Burnham was voted into the Makerfield seat in June on a specific promise not to reopen the Brexit debate. Badenoch insisted that the country does not need another five years of division, distraction, and arguments, characterizing his current approach as a betrayal of the trust placed in him by his constituents.

Labour peer Lord McTague, a former chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, echoed these sentiments by drawing parallels to the uncertainty surrounding the initial departure. He expressed hope that the nation would not face three years of indecision similar to the previous decade, noting that leaving was done without clear future terms and rejoining now risks similar ambiguity without defined conditions for membership.

Advertisement

Business Leaders And Remainers Share Concerns

Even ardent supporters of European integration are voicing alarm at the prospect of renewed political warfare. One chief executive told Politico that while he was once an ultra-Remainer, he is now uncertain if restarting a national debate is advisable. Another senior figure in a major British firm admitted to agreeing with former Prime Minister Theresa May's previous warnings, signaling a rare cross-party consensus on the dangers of re-litigating the issue. Baroness Debonaire, a hardline Europhile, cautioned against relying on theoretical polling outcomes that ignore the chaos of years of high-wire negotiations and parliamentary distraction.

The Federation of Small Businesses Executive Director Craig Beaumont explicitly stated that his organization does not support reheating the 2016 debate. He argued that a divisive referendum would sap political energy away from addressing the immediate issues facing small businesses. Veteran Labour backbencher Graham Stringer also confronted Mr. Burnham, arguing that reversing his previous stance would fuel public cynicism and erode trust in parliamentary democracy, potentially emboldening extremists.

Polling Data Reflects Growing Political Unease

The political wrangling over EU trade terms has already begun to impact voter sentiment, with the latest YouGov poll showing the Labour Party's support dropping by two points in a single week. This decline coincides with heightened tension over the potential for chaos and disruption that a return to the Brexit debate could cause. Mr. Burnham hit back furiously against the criticism, asserting that he had not broken the trust of the public. He maintained that his focus was on brainstorming with European leaders about future cooperation rather than committing to an immediate political showdown.

Further details regarding the strategy are expected to be revealed in next month's ten-year plan, which has been internally codenamed Project Apollo. As the government prepares to unveil these long-term goals, the pressure is mounting for a clear path that balances economic integration with national unity. The coming weeks will likely define whether the Labour Party can pursue a closer relationship with Europe without fracturing its base or alienating voters who remain weary of political instability.