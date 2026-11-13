London Mayor Andy Burnham addressed a near-empty hall at COP31 in Turkey, contrasting sharply with packed sessions for activists. This report details the diplomatic optics and global reaction.

London Mayor Andy Burnham delivered a speech at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, that lasted exactly five minutes and fifty-two seconds. The brief address took place on Thursday, with the Mayor traveling on a government aircraft to meet Provincial Governor Hulusi Sahin. Upon arrival, Burnham was greeted with a blue carpet and subsequently entered a gleaming limousine before proceeding to the venue for his public remarks.

Attendance Crisis at UK Climate Address

Mr. Burnham faced an almost empty hall when he began his address to the gathering. He opened with the greeting, My fellow leaders, your excellencies, a line that proved overly optimistic given the sparse attendance. While a knot of approximately ten British supporters, including London Mayor Lord Khan, occupied the front row, the vast majority of seats remained vacant. The atmosphere inside the venue was described as having tumbleweed, with observers noting that more attendees might have been present at the third day of the Liberal Democrat conference.

Also read Burnham Heads to COP31 Torn Between Cheaper Power and Net Zero

Contrast With Activist Press Conference

The timing of Mr. Burnham's speech coincided directly with a press conference featuring activist Greta Thunberg, which drew a crowded room. Ms. Thunberg addressed hundreds of attendees, stating that planet Earth is being killed and identifying those responsible. In stark contrast to the packed room for the activist, Mr. Burnham stood as the only G7 leader to attend this year's conference. Other global figures, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, did not make the pilgrimage to Turkey for the event.

Geopolitical Context and Diplomatic Guests

During his address, Mr. Burnham announced the appointment of a special representative for climate security and declared that Britain is back. His speech drew comparisons to a scene in the 1962 film Lawrence of Arabia, highlighting the solitude of the speaker. He was accompanied by dignitaries from Tonga, Lebanon, the Solomon Islands, and Lesotho. In a notable diplomatic moment, the Prime Minister of Palestine received a standing ovation, whereas Mr. Burnham's remarks did not elicit a similar response, largely due to the lack of an audience to stand.

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Domestic Political Discourse Continues

While Mr. Burnham was in Turkey, domestic political issues dominated the agenda at Westminster. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy addressed concerns regarding broadcasting bosses and their handling of celebrity scandals. She indicated an intention to summon television executives for strict discussions, though critics viewed her language as clichéd. The discourse included terms such as youth strategies and priority super-clusters, which observers felt lacked substance compared to previous artistic ministerial standards.

Defense Security and US Military Moves

On the same day, Defense Minister Luke Pollard fielded questions regarding security concerns at RAF bases. He confirmed that the United States has withdrawn war planes from UK territory but stated that the movement of American aircraft remains a matter for the United States government. Conservative MP Lincoln Jopp asked if Washington had provided prior warning of these intentions. Mr. Pollard's response indicated that no specific warning had been given, acknowledging the ongoing discussions between the UK and US defense departments regarding these operational changes.