Andy Burnham's Enthusiasm Pits Against Keir Starmer's Domination

Andy Burnham's enthusiastic supporters believe that he will make a better Prime Minister than the disastrous Keir Starmer, who continues to dominate even as the door to his leadership is reportedly being explored by Wes Streeting. The article delves into the circumstances surrounding Angela Rayner's nomination to the post of Mayor of Manchester and her connection to Burnham, criticizing Starmer's leadership and speculating on the rise of Ed Miliband as a potential heir to the Left.

Hope springs eternal in politics as in life. So it is with Andy Burnham , the so-called King of the North. Many Labour MPs and activists want to crown him King of the whole country.

Sir Keir Starmer is in denial, saying he wants eight more years to accomplish great wonders, and will attempt to relaunch himself today with another banal speech. It won’t help. Starmer is doomed, and after Angela Rayner’s extraordinary 1,000-word statement last night, it's very hard to see how he can survive much longer. On the face of it, Ms Rayner is in cahoots with Burnham.

She demands that the Mayor of Manchester be allowed to return to Westminster. Her statement, presumably approved by Burnham, is a hard-Left manifesto. The country can't carry on with 'deregulation, privatisation, and trickle-down economics', she writes.

'Labour is in danger of becoming the party of the well-off, not working people. ' Angela Rayner calls for 'immediate action' on workers' rights and redistributing wealth. She reveals herself as the true political offspring of Jeremy Corbyn that we always suspected her to be





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