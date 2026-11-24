Treasury estimates indicate Andy Burnham's youth work scheme could increase net immigration by up to 50,000 annually, raising political concerns ahead of the election.

Official Treasury analysis indicates that Andy Burnham's proposed Brexit reset will increase net immigration into the United Kingdom by up to 50,000 individuals per year. This projection stems from detailed assessments of the Youth Experience Scheme, which grants European citizens expanded work rights within the country. The data suggests that the volume of incoming workers will significantly outpace the number of British nationals utilizing reciprocal opportunities abroad.

Treasury Analysis of Net Immigration Flows

The Treasury study projects that net immigration will rise between 20,000 and 50,000 annually during the first three years of the scheme implementation. This increase would boost last year's annual total of 171,000 by approximately 30 percent. The figures are derived from net immigration flows recorded in the final years of free movement in 2018 and 2019. Officials have reduced the estimated impact by 25 percent, noting that visa fees and associated costs may deter some EU nationals from relocating. However, they acknowledge that the final outcome remains uncertain.

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Stakeholder Positions on Migration Impact

Former Tory Cabinet minister Priti Patel has strongly criticized Labour's claims regarding the economic benefits of the reset deal. She argues that these assertions rely heavily on substantial increases in net migration. Patel stated that Burnham's agreement will harm British jobs due to higher net migration levels. She claims the Prime Minister will not publicly admit to this outcome despite it being present in the detailed terms of the agreement.

Implementation Timelines and Political Delays

Diplomatic sources report that the UK is actively pushing to delay the start of the scheme until 2030. This strategic move aims to prevent the scheme from impacting immigration statistics ahead of the next general election. Brussels is currently advocating for the scheme to be implemented in 2028, coinciding with the new deal on food and farming. However, EU minister Hamish Falconer told MPs that getting the scheme operational by early 2030 may be the only feasible timeline.

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Long-Term Economic Consequences for GDP

The youth scheme represents the largest factor in Mr. Burnham's claim that the reset will add 0.5 percent to GDP by 2040. The Treasury analysis shows the scheme accounts for 0.2 percent of GDP. They concede it will add a similar amount to the total population, meaning GDP per head will not increase. The analysis predicts the scheme could add 14,000 to the annual total after five years as some nationals settle permanently.

Labour Internal Divisions on EU Relations

Mr. Burnham opened the door to holding a second referendum on EU membership and plans to outline options for a closer relationship next month. Labour Remainers have welcomed this move, urging the Prime Minister to pursue rejoining the EU. However, the strategy has alarmed Labour MPs in the Red Wall who fear backlash in their Leave-voting constituencies. Pendle and Clitheroe MP Jonathan Hinder warned that reopening the issue could cost Labour the next election, describing it as a potential disaster for the party.