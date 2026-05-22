Andy Burnham's High-Stakes By-Election Campaign Faces Scrutiny, PM's Dire Popularity and PM's Dire Popularity Ratings

Burnham's by-election campaign in Greater Manchester, as well as the political environment that surrounds it, is under scrutiny. The primary focus is on his policy positions, with particular interest in his advocacy for Manchesterism, his stance on Brexit, taxation, and immigration. The campaign is set to be competitive, with Reform likely to take the seat, but Burnham is hoping to gain momentum by leveraging his local reputation. Meanwhile, the general political climate is shaped by the UK's popularity ratings for the Prime Minister, with the opposition Labour focused on mobilizing their resources and contesting the election alongside Reform.

Andy Burnham faces questions over his flip-flopping on Brexit , tax and immigration as he formally launches his by-election campaign in Greater Manchester. The polls consistently show that Reform is poised to take the seat, but Mr. Burnham hopes that his local 'star power' can overcome the trend after one of his allies dramatically quit.

With scrutiny heating up over his policy positions, particularly 'Manchesterism,' he is pitching to Labour's Left, while earlier pledging to rejoin the EU and rethinking his stance on a proportional representation - PR - voting system. Critics accuse him of watering down his commitment to PR and suggesting MPs be elected using the supplementary vote method.

He also mentioned increasing the top rate of tax to 50p, praising Gordon Brown's disastrous 10p tax rate, and suggesting wealth would be shifted from the South to the North of England. The by-election ramps up with Sir Keir campaigning and Labour's resources being mobilised for the fight against Reform, while the Green Party reopens nominations with Chris Kennedy dropping out





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Burnham Brexit Tax Immigration By-Election Makerfield Constituency British Parliament Manchesterism Ian Cheshire Keir Starmer Robert Kenyon Green Party Nominations Wealth Tax Shifts In Tax Rates Public Control Rail Department Of Energy And Climate Change End Of The Line Tax Credit For The Energy Poor Thames Water

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