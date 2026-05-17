Andy Burnham's Potential as a New Prime Minister

The text discusses the potential challenges and opportunities for Andy Burnham, a former Blairite and mayor of Manchester, as a new Prime Minister. It highlights the potential impact of his policies on immigration, the economy, and the Labour Party's unity. It also mentions the potential backlash from the Labour Left and the need to address the issue of Asian grooming gangs.

I HOPE the country will be able to cope with the grief of losing Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister . It will mean a lot of suffering, I know.

I will be out tomorrow leaving a bouquet of flowers outside 10 Downing Street. And maybe a teddy bear. I know you will be hurting, deep inside, too. But we cannot allow grief to distract us from doing those everyday things of eating, breathing, watching Sir Keir is gone, pretty much.

Yes, he is sill clinging on to power. And it is even possible he thinks he can ride all of this out. What he leaves behind is two years of continual, epic, mismanagement. A country which, under his stewardship, has grown poorer and more divided.

And a party in chaos, unsure of what comes next. And what does come next? Well, I’ve been peering into my crystal ball. It’s been in my attic since I used it to see if that coke-snorting Argie cheat Well, it got it right then.

And a quick rub down with some Cillet Bang and it will be as good as new. Burnham first has to win the seat of Makerfield. A cobbled- together constituency which merges the suburbs of West Manchester with the outer fringes of Merseyside. So, will it be a close run thing?

I’m not so sure about that. For two reasons.

First, this is a by-election. And what happens in by-elections these days is that the electors tend to divide into two camps: those who love Nigel Farage and those who cannot abide him. There’s another problem for Reform. Rupert Lowe, Nigel’s old enemy, has announced that his party, Restore Britain, will also be standing..

And Restore have been taking quite a few votes in by-elections, largely from people who think Reform isn’t quite fascisty enough. So, I reckon Burnham wins, and quite possibly with some ease. And he can present himself to his party as the one Labour figure who CAN take on Reform and win. And in a Red Wall seat, too! may stand against him.

But it won’t make very much difference. Wes was struggling to find 81 MPs to support him even before it was clear Burnham had a chance of standing. The centre and left of the party will coalesce around the man with the lovely eyelashes (that’s Burnham, by the way). And so, before the year is out, we will have ourselves a new Prime Minister.

And that’s when the fun begins. Because Burnham may find that being PM isn’t perhaps as easy as it looks.

First of all, he will have to decide if he is going to alienate the voters or his own backbenchers in deciding whether to be tough on immigration and asylum. But the Labour Left hate Shabana and her policies. And Burnham’s votes will have come from the left of the party.

Then Burnham will have to decide if he is going to follow Rachel Reeves’ line in keeping the economic ship steady (if slowly sinking). I suspect he will do the latter. And we all ought to be worried that this will precipitate ANOTHER financial crisis. the economic effects of which haven’t really hit us yet, the road ahead looks just the teensiest bit potholed, y’know?

Then there is this. Burnham is popular largely because he has been out of the limelight for ten years. Free from scrutiny by journos and the rest. Already people are muttering darkly that he badly let down the victims of Asian grooming gangs.

That’s a big issue — and it won’t go away. In short, people will begin to ask questions of the new Andy Burnham, the former Blairite who has taken a turn for the left. And they may not like the answers they get. Anyway, that’s what my crystal ball predicts.

A very special crystal ball. They don’t like his spiky hair. And the fact he also enjoys music written by people who haven’t been dead for 200 years. Along with the classical stuff.

The world’s most famous violinist. And someone who has done more to popularise so-called serious music than anyone at the Anyway, he’s back with a huge tour of the UK, his first in 15 years. He was on my Times Radio programme on Saturday, a delightful bloke and such a talent. A teacher called in to say thank you to Nigel – she played some of his stuff to her kids, and they couldn’t get enough of it.

Anyway, if his concerts haven’t sold out yet, get yourself along. And take the kidz – it’s culture, innit? More importantly, it’s fun. And whenever Trump announces a ceasefire, you can be sure it’ll be broken before you have time to say: ‘We live in a post-truth society where nothing means anything any more.





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