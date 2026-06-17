Andy Burnham's Potential Premiership: A Catholic Prime Minister and Constitutional Challenges

Andy Burnham could become the first openly Catholic prime minister of the UK, raising questions about a 19th-century law that bars Catholics from advising the King on Church of England appointments. The article explores the constitutional nuances, historical precedents with Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, and Burnham's own complex relationship with his faith.

Andy Burnham could be the first prime minister to enter Downing Street with an openly Catholic faith, nearly five centuries after King Henry VIII's break with Rome.

The Greater Manchester mayor is currently contesting the Makerfield by-election with the aim of returning to Westminster to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister. If successful, the 56-year-old's entry into Number 10 would raise some unique constitutional questions. Under a 19th-century law, the Roman Catholic Relief Act of 1829, Mr. Burnham, as a Catholic, would be barred from advising the King on senior appointments within the Church of England.

The statute states that anyone violating this prohibition shall be 'deemed guilty of a high misdemeanor, and disabled for ever from holding any office'. In practice, however, Mr. Burnham could readily circumvent these restrictions by delegating these largely ceremonial duties to another government minister. This constitutional conundrum has arisen before, most notably during Boris Johnson's tenure. Mr. Johnson is widely considered Britain's first Catholic prime minister, although he technically entered Downing Street in 2019 as an Anglican.

Johnson had been baptized into his mother's Catholic faith as an infant but was confirmed into the Church of England at Eton College. He was described as having 'reverted' to Catholicism when he married Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral in 2021 while serving as prime minister. During his time in office, Johnson rarely discussed his faith publicly. When asked by ITV News if he was a practising Catholic after his wedding, he replied, 'I don't discuss these deep issues.

' It was reported at the time that he would pass his responsibilities regarding Church of England appointments to his Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland. Tony Blair, another Labour prime minister, also kept his religious convictions private while in office.

'We don't do God,' former Downing Street spin doctor Alastair Campbell famously said when Sir Tony was questioned about his faith. Shortly after leaving office in 2007, Blair converted to Catholicism, a decision he attributed to his wife, Cherie. In a 2009 speech, Blair said, 'Ever since I began preparations to become a Catholic, I felt I was coming home... this is now where my heart is, where I know I belong.

' He added, 'Frankly, this all began with my wife. I began to go to mass and we went together. We could have gone to the Anglican or Catholic church - guess who won?

' Gordon Brown, a Presbyterian who succeeded Blair, later amended his office's role in the appointment of Church of England bishops, reducing the prime minister's direct involvement. Mr. Burnham has been candid about his Catholic faith in the past, telling The Guardian in 2009 that the three most important things in his life, aside from family, are 'Everton FC, the Labour Party and the Catholic church - in that order'.

The Greater Manchester mayor, born on Merseyside, inherited his faith from his mother and attended Catholic schools. He has recounted how his non-Catholic father initially felt anxious about meeting his mother's family in Liverpool, where religion held significant social weight at the time.

However, the strength of his personal observance appeared to waver in 2015 when he told the Huffington Post, 'I'm Catholic by upbringing, but I'm not particularly religious now.

' He added, 'My kids go to a Catholic school, so I still believe in the values and the grounding it gives you, I'm a very big believer in that. ' In the same interview, Mr. Burnham criticized the Catholic Church's hierarchy for losing touch with ordinary British Catholics on issues such as gay rights and birth control.

'I find that quite difficult because if I think of the church of my youth, and the priests that I knew, the feeling and overriding mood was quite forgiving really, quite humane, humorous, irreverent, even the priests,' he said. 'That's my memory of the church that I grew up with. And it seemed at some point... to click into a more judgemental mode and became much more obsessed with sexuality and issues related to sexual behaviour.

' Despite these reservations, he reaffirmed the lasting importance of his Catholic upbringing, stating, 'Catholic social teaching underpins my politics. ' Should he become prime minister, these personal beliefs could shape his political decisions while also navigating the historical tensions between his faith and the constitutional requirements of his office





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