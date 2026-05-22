Andy Burnham's Proposal for Council Tax Overhaul Facing Conscientious Objection

Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, has proposed to overhaul the council tax system, citing regressive characteristics and outdated valuations. He aims to implement an annual land value tax and a rebalancing of wealth, proposing a social care levy in favor of abolishing inheritance tax.

Millions of families could face soaring bills as Andy Burnham vows to overhaul the council tax system. The Greater Manchester mayor condemned the 'regressive' charge as he formally launched his by-election campaign, highlighting the need for reform based on old valuations .

He also introduced the idea of an annual 'land value tax' to catch those holding assets. The stance raises the prospect of Labour targeting huge numbers of homes, largely in London and the South East, that have seen their values rise sharply. Mr. Burnham, supported by activists waving placards in Makerfield, presented the by-election as an opportunity to 'change' Labour, emphasizing the need for the party to be better than it has been in the past.

The stance on council tax reform, however, lacks clarity on replacement schemes





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Council Tax Reform Andy Burnham Greater Manchester Mayor Proposal For Council Tax Overhaul Regressive Charge Old Valuations

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