Andy Burnham's Stunning Makerfield By-Election Victory Sparks Leadership Challenge

Andy Burnham has won the Makerfield by-election with a majority of 9,000 votes, putting pressure on Keir Starmer to step down as Labour leader. Burnham has made it clear that he intends to challenge Starmer for the position of Prime Minister, stating that the party has a 'final chance to change'. The result has sparked jubilant celebrations among left-wingers who hope to see more radical policies from the government. However, some of Starmer's allies have warned against plunging the government into chaos and risking an early general election with a coup. The situation remains fluid, with both sides digging in for a potential battle for the leadership of the Labour party.

Andy Burnham has made a stunning comeback to Westminster after winning the Makerfield by-election, securing a majority of 9,000 votes. The result has sparked jubilant celebrations among left-wingers who hope to see more radical tax and spend policies from the government.

Burnham, known as Labour's 'King of the North', has made it clear that he intends to challenge Keir Starmer for the position of Prime Minister, stating that the party has a 'final chance to change'. The scale of Burnham's victory has put significant pressure on Starmer to allow an orderly transition of power.

However, some of Starmer's allies have warned against plunging the government into chaos and risking an early general election with a coup. Burnham's victory comes after a wave of previously loyal Labour big beasts and celebrity backers flooded the constituency in his support. He won 24,927 votes, which was more than half of the total votes, giving him a majority of 9,231 votes over Reform candidate Robert Kenyon.

In his victory speech, Burnham said that the country is in need of change and that the Makerfield by-election could be the turning point. He also stated that this is a final chance for the Labour party to change and get it right. Burnham left the count almost immediately after his speech, stating that he was going for a 'pint'.

The turnout for the Makerfield by-election was 58.71%, which is higher than the 2024 general election and the highest for a parliamentary by-election in nearly seven years. The by-election contest saw weeks of frenetic campaigning, with an estimated 3,000 Labour activists packing the streets on Thursday in an unprecedented drive to get voters to the polling stations.

In separate by-elections, the Tories secured a huge win over the SNP in Aberdeen South, while the SNP held onto Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. Burnham's victory has led to calls for Starmer to agree to an 'orderly and managed' transition of power, with some reports suggesting that Burnham already has the required nominations to trigger a leadership contest.

However, Starmer is said to have amassed a war chest to fund his campaign to fight any leadership challenge, with fundraising having ramped up in the last two days. The situation remains fluid, with both sides digging in for a potential battle for the leadership of the Labour party





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Keir Starmer Labour Party Leadership Challenge Tax And Spend Policies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Makerfield By-Election to Decide Labour Leadership Fate as Burnham Challenges StarmerThe Makerfield by-election is a critical test for Labour as Andy Burnham seeks a Commons return to challenge Keir Starmer. The result could trigger a leadership coup and a shift to the left for the party.

Read more »

Makerfield by-election: Polls close as Andy Burnham eyes Labour return and potential Starmer challengePolls have closed in the Makerfield by-election with candidates awaiting results. Labour candidate Andy Burnham hopes to win and return to Parliament, possibly challenging Sir Keir Starmer for party leadership. Right-wing parties Reform UK and Restore Britain are competing for vote share, which could indirectly benefit Burnham.

Read more »

Makerfield by-election: Labour's Andy Burnham wins against Reform UK in key test for StarmerThe Makerfield by-election, a significant political test for Britain's parties, was won by Labour candidate Andy Burnham with 24,927 votes, defeating Reform UK's Rob Kenyon who received 15,696 votes. The outcome is seen as impactful for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, as Burnham is considered a potential future leadership challenger. The by-election was called to allow former MP and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to return to Parliament.

Read more »

Andy Burnham declared winner of Makerfield by-electionLabour party candidate Andy Burnham has been declared the winner of the Makerfield by-election, securing 24,927 votes. He promised to give everything to make the country better and ensure the name Makerfield is forever synonymous with bringing about the change this country needs.

Read more »