Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirms a second Brexit referendum is unthinkable without public vote, targeting 2029, while unveiling a controversial EU reset deal.

British politics faces a potential upheaval as Prime Minister Andy Burnham acknowledges that rejoining the European Union would likely require a second referendum by the end of the decade. The Prime Minister made this concession while advancing his strategy to deepen ties with Brussels, accusing hardline Brexiteers of living in the past. This stance has ignited fierce debate within Parliament regarding democratic mandates and future electoral commitments.

Burnham Confirms Referendum Necessity for EU Rejoining

Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated explicitly that it would be unthinkable to pursue full membership in the European Union without consulting the British public through another vote. This admission comes as part of a broader strategic shift toward closer integration with Europe, a move that contrasts sharply with previous assurances given during his election campaign. The Prime Minister emphasized that while no referendum is proposed at this immediate moment, the groundwork being laid will inform decisions for the Parliament beyond the current term.

Also read Theresa May Urges Andy Burnham to Move On Brexit Rejoin Bid

During a session in the House of Commons, Mr. Burnham was directly questioned by veteran Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin about whether any future Prime Minister could reverse the 2016 Brexit result without a new popular mandate. The Prime Minister replied in the affirmative, confirming that a second vote would be necessary. This response has been interpreted by opponents as a clear signal that the government is preparing the public for a long-term project aimed at restoring closer political and economic links with the EU.

Criticism From Eurosceptic Backbenchers and Opposition

Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch launched a sharp attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of betraying the voters of Makerfield who elected him in June on a promise not to reopen the Brexit debate. She argued that his current determination to get the UK back into the EU represents a complete reversal of his earlier position. Badenoch described the situation as a shame, suggesting that the Prime Minister prioritized political expediency over consistent ideology during his campaign.

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Veteran Labour backbencher Graham Stringer also expressed concerns, warning that Mr. Burnham risks fuelling public discontent with the political system. Stringer noted that when a politician declares reopening the Europe debate as wrong and divisive, only to pursue it immediately after taking office, it leads to cynicism and a loss of trust in parliamentary democracy. He argued that such a loss of trust can embolden extremists and undermine the stability of the nation.

Mr. Burnham hit back furiously against these criticisms, asserting that he had not broken public trust. He maintained that he was not proposing a second referendum at this current moment but was instead focusing on establishing an informal exchange of ideas with EU counterparts. The Prime Minister clarified that he would honour Labour's manifesto red lines on Europe during this specific Parliament, but his efforts are designed to inform decisions for the next legislative term.

The Project Apollo Plan and Economic Implications

The Prime Minister outlined the details of his Brexit reset deal, which has been codenamed Project Apollo. This initiative is expected to be formally presented in next month's ten-year plan. Mr. Burnham suggested that a final proposal would be included in Labour's election manifesto, with the country potentially going to the ballot box again in 2029. The strategic goal is to create a framework that allows for deeper cooperation without immediate full membership, building toward the eventual possibility of rejoining.

Economically, Mr. Burnham claimed that the reset deal could add up to £17 billion to the British economy by 2040. This projection serves as a key justification for the government's pivot away from strict isolationism. However, the signing of the initial agreement has been overshadowed by disputes over its implementation, particularly regarding tuition fees for EU students studying at British universities. Brussels officials have warned that the deal will never be implemented unless the UK agrees to subsidize these students, an arrangement estimated to cost up to £500 million annually.

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Continued Diplomatic Friction and Democratic Concerns

The controversy surrounding the tuition fee subsidy has led to accusations of a sell-out from Eurosceptic MPs. Kemi Badenoch questioned why the full text of the deal has not yet been published, noting that the disagreement over fees indicates the deal is not finalized. She highlighted the inequity of European Commission elites being able to send their children to British universities at half price while British students face mounting loan interest.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham dismissed warnings from former Prime Ministers Theresa May, Rishi Sunak, and David Cameron, characterizing their advice as being stuck in the past. He vowed to ignore their skepticism about rejoining the EU, arguing that the political and economic landscape has changed significantly since the original Brexit vote. Sir Bill Cash, another fellow Brexiteer, accused the Prime Minister of opening the door wide to rejoining, further intensifying the political row.

Sir Bernard Jenkin later accused Mr. Burnham of a staggering disregard for democracy, noting that the Prime Minister seized power without a democratic mandate to reverse the 2016 result, which saw the highest number of votes received by a single side in British electoral history. The debate underscores the deep divisions within the political establishment and the broader public regarding the future of Britain's relationship with Europe. As the government prepares to release further details in Project Apollo, the pressure for clarity on the referendum question is likely to intensify.