Andy Burnham Signals Brexit Reset to Avoid EU Rejoining

Prime Minister Andy Burnham proposes a Brexit reset to satisfy voters, facing internal Labour skepticism and former PM David Cameron's warning against rejoining the EU.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has indicated a potential shift away from his long-held ambition to rejoin the European Union, suggesting instead that a comprehensive 'reset' agreement could serve as the final settlement for the Brexit debate. This development marks a significant pivot for the Labour leader, who previously vowed to use the upcoming EU summit to establish a serious dialogue regarding the UK's long-term relationship with the bloc. The change in tone aims to address immediate economic concerns while managing intense pressure from within his own party.

Burnham Proposes Brexit Reset Deal

Andy Burnham hinted that the new terms being negotiated could be sufficient to satisfy the electorate, stating that the Cabinet would ultimately decide what, if anything, comes next after the current negotiations. Before entering Downing Street, the Prime Minister had made no secret of his personal wish to see the United Kingdom re-enter the European Union during his lifetime. However, his recent comments suggest a pragmatic approach to securing a deal that minimizes disruption to trade and reduces costs for businesses and consumers alike.

Also read Burnham Signals Support for Bill Adding Black and Asian English Categories to Census

Labour Infighting and Cabinet Tensions

The Prime Minister's call for an 'honest discussion' about a return to freedom of movement has sparked a frenzy in Labour circles, forcing him to write to the Cabinet ordering them not to back any particular outcome in public. Chancellor John Healey and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood appeared skeptical of the idea in recent interviews, highlighting deep divisions within the governing party. These tensions have led to reports that a major Brexit speech penciled in for November might not happen, as the government seeks to avoid further internal discord.

Ed Miliband and Conservative Opposition

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has put himself forward to spearhead the effort to sell the latest deal to the public, with insiders suggesting that the current government is behind the curve regarding public mood. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister David Cameron delivered a stark warning, urging Burnham to stop blaming Brexit for the UK's economic woes and to avoid reopening what he termed a 'painful' argument. Cameron, whose own premiership was derailed by the 2016 referendum, cautioned that going back into the EU would not do any good for the nation.

Advertisement

Negotiation Terms and EU Demands

Concerns are growing that Mr Burnham will make deep concessions to achieve better trade terms at the UK-EU summit scheduled for next Friday. Potential compromises include financial contributions to Brussels, a youth 'free movement' scheme, and the adoption of certain EU regulations. Member states are also preparing to play hardball over demands for cut-price tuition fees, while the UK might need to impose tariffs on Chinese cars to align with the bloc's broader economic security stance.

Outlook for the Brussels Summit

After attending the European Political Community in Dublin yesterday, Mr Burnham said he believed a 'win-win' deal could be done with the EU that could be 'more like the Brexit that people thought they were voting for in 2016'. European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen thanked officials for working tirelessly in hard negotiations ahead of the important summit in Brussels next week. Both leaders expressed a desire for concrete results, including easier agrifood trade and more opportunities for young people, setting the stage for critical talks in the coming days.