Andy Burnham Signals Tax Hike and Rules Out Snap Election in Bid to Replace Starmer

In a strategic move ahead of the Makerfield by-election, Andy Burnham has declined to rule out a 50p top income tax rate while simultaneously promising no snap election if he becomes Prime Minister. The Mayor of Greater Manchester, positioning himself as the agent of change within Labour, is framing the contest as a referendum on Keir Starmer's leadership and a catalyst for national policy shifts. His nuanced stance on taxation and his reversal on early elections come amid polling that shows Reform UK gaining significant ground, injecting further uncertainty into the political forecast.

Andy Burnham , the Mayor of Greater Manchester and Labour candidate in the Makerfield by-election, has not ruled out reinstating a 50p top rate of income tax as he positions himself to potentially challenge Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.

Describing the by-election as the most consequential of our lives, Burnham framed his campaign as a movement for national political change, drawing parallels to his achievements in Greater Manchester. In an interview with Sky News, he emphasized the need for a 'circuit-breaker' and a 'completely different' direction for Labour, while also calling for a debate on a land value tax and a fairer taxation system.

He insists he is a 'team player' despite the clear threat to Sir Keir's leadership, pointing to a 'deafening cry for change' from voters as justification. Burnham's economic vision, first outlined in September 2023, includes the controversial 50p top rate-a policy previously in place from 2010 to 2013 under Gordon Brown-and tax cuts for lower earners.

However, he stopped short of making firm commitments, stating he is listening to constituents' concerns, particularly about the tax threshold for lower-income workers. In a separate significant development, Burnham has ruled out calling a snap general election should he become Prime Minister, opting instead to serve the full parliamentary term until 2029. This marks a reversal from his 2022 stance when he demanded that the Conservatives call an election after changing leaders.

The timing of these announcements coincides with a YouGov poll showing Reform UK surging to 27% nationally, with Labour and the Conservatives both on 18%. This nine-point lead for Nigel Farage's party suggests a fragmented political landscape just over a fortnight before the Makerfield vote. If replicated in a general election, such a result could deliver a majority to Reform UK, meaning any Burnham premiership might be as short-lived as Liz Truss's.

Burnham must first win the June 18 by-election to proceed with his leadership challenge, and the electoral dynamics could complicate his path to Downing Street. His campaign's focus on taxation and systemic change aims to capitalize on widespread voter discontent, but the rising Reform threat may split the anti-Conservative vote and alter the strategic calculations within Labour





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Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Makerfield By-Election Labour Leadership 50P Tax Rate Income Tax General Election 2029 Reform UK Nigel Farage Polling Yougov Taxation System Land Value Tax Greater Manchester

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