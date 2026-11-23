Conservative MP Harriet Cross demands Andy Burnham rule out an SNP deal post-election, citing fears of a second independence referendum and threats to the UK Union.

Conservative MP Harriet Cross has issued a stark warning to Labour leader Andy Burnham, urging him to publicly reject any potential agreement with the Scottish National Party should the upcoming general election result in a hung parliament. The intervention comes in response to reports that SNP leadership has informally agreed to support Burnham's bid to return to Number 10, raising immediate alarms within the Conservative party regarding the future stability of the United Kingdom.

Conservative Criticism of Potential SNP Deal

Harriet Cross, serving as the Shadow Scottish Secretary, wrote directly to Mr. Burnham to express deep concerns about the possibility of Labour working with Nationalists at Westminster. She argued that voters in Scotland who chose to remain part of the United Kingdom would be alarmed by such a prospect. Cross described the idea of a backroom pact as a grubby deal that would betray those who value the Union, stating that the Nationalists appear to believe Burnham would concede to their demands for another independence referendum in exchange for his political survival.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Probe Into £600M Manchester Loans

The Conservative MP characterized the SNP's primary motivation as the dismantling of the United Kingdom. She warned that allowing the party to prop up a Labour government would be akin to inviting the fox into the henhouse. Cross demanded that Andy Burnham categorically rule out any arrangement with the SNP and clarify that he would never trade the integrity of the Union for the keys to Downing Street. She reiterated that the Conservative party, under the leadership of Kemi Badenoch and Russell Findlay, remains committed to standing firm against any attempts by the SNP to break up the country.

SNP Strategy and Parliamentary Tactics

The controversy stems from a weekend report by ITV Border, which detailed that the SNP leadership has decided its Members of Parliament would vote for Andy Burnham to form a government in the event of a hung parliament. This support would not come with upfront demands but would be utilized during other critical parliamentary moments, such as the Budget, to exert pressure. This strategy allows the Nationalists to potentially force a Labour administration to accept their policy goals, including their long-standing desire for a second Scottish independence vote.

Advertisement

This potential alliance has revived fears of a second independence referendum, known as Indyref2. During his speech at the Labour conference in September, Andy Burnham insisted he was utterly determined to disprove claims by Scottish Labour leader John Swinney that Burnham would be the last Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. However, Burnham has faced previous criticism for suggesting that an independence referendum could occur if there was a majority in support, a stance he later walked back by stating it was off limits.

Labour Defense and Political Counterattacks

Responding to the escalating tensions, a source within the Labour party stated that Andy Burnham has been crystal clear that another independence referendum is not on the table. The source emphasized that Burnham has communicated this position directly to John Swinney. They dismissed the Conservative concerns as scaremongering, arguing that the letters written by Harriet Cross were merely an attempt to distract from the record of the previous government.

The Labour insider suggested that Cross should focus on explaining how fourteen years of Conservative rule had inadvertently fueled the case for Scottish independence more than any other factor. They further criticized the SNP for discussing hung parliaments while ignoring their own internal financial issues, specifically referencing a recent incident where the party wrote off £60,000 for a man who had embezzled funds. The source concluded that the SNP were struggling to balance their own books, let alone hold the balance of power in a national government.

Implications for the UK Political Landscape

The debate over a potential Labour-SNP cooperation highlights the fragility of the Union and the complex mathematics of Westminster politics. If Andy Burnham were to secure power with SNP support, the pressure to address Scottish sovereignty issues would become immediate and intense. The Conservative party's aggressive response indicates they view any compromise with the SNP as an existential threat to the United Kingdom's integrity.

Advertisement

As the general election approaches, the stance of Andy Burnham and the Labour party on the issue of Scottish independence will be scrutinized heavily. The ability of the SNP to leverage their position in a hung parliament will determine whether they can achieve their constitutional goals. Meanwhile, the Conservative party remains united in its opposition, pledging to resist any narrative that suggests the Union can be fractured through parliamentary deals.