Andy Burnham has urged caution over removing the Saturday 3pm TV blackout, saying the health of the football pyramid and lower-league clubs must come first. The rule blocks live UK television coverage between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on Saturdays.

Andy Burnham has urged caution on lifting the Saturday 3pm TV blackout in the UK, saying the health of the football pyramid should come first.

He said any decision to remove the ban would require careful thought about the consequences. Burnham said the rule protects the income of lower-league clubs and should not be judged purely from a consumer perspective. The blackout originated in the 1960s when Burnley chairman Bob Lord encouraged the EFL to oppose television coverage of 15:00 Saturday matches.

Also read PM Andy Burnham warns against ending 3pm Saturday football broadcast blackout

Origins and Rules of Saturday TV Blackout

The rule was introduced to encourage fans to attend lower league games and prevents matches from being shown on UK television between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on Saturdays. The blackout is enforced by Article 48 of the Uefa Statutes and is imposed by the English and Scottish football associations. It comes into effect when 50% of fixtures in the top two divisions are scheduled to kick off at 3pm.

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Only the FA Cup final, which traditionally kicks off at 3pm, is allowed to be broadcast during the blackout window. Burnham said: I would urge a bit of caution, because it does protect the income of lower-league clubs. If you have effectively wall-to-wall Premier League football at any time, it takes away perhaps the incentive to go and watch the football league or non-league. He added: So I think it has to be considered carefully.

I am not going to take the pure consumer view here. I will take the health-of-football approach to this particular issue. I would first of all want to protect the football pyramid before I agree to saying let us have even more live football. Burnham said: I think it is about protecting the experience with the paying supporter, protecting the football pyramid.

Future of 3pm Blackout in New TV Deal

Those issues matter to me, first of all. The Premier League is in the middle of a record £6.7bn domestic TV deal for Sky and TNT to show up to 270 live games a season. But there could be room for change with the 3pm rule in the upcoming broadcast cycle, as the rights deals for the Premier League, EFL and SPFL all end in 2028-29.

In October, the SPFL said it is flexible about the number of games that will form part of the TV new deal, which BBC Sport understands includes matches shown on a Saturday afternoon. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has previously said a decision about whether the blackout stays in place would need to be made in the future. Burnham said he would first want to protect the football pyramid before agreeing to even more live football.

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He said protecting the experience of the paying supporter and protecting the football pyramid matter to him first of all.