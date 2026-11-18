Andy Burnham's visitor levy could tax youth camps. Angela Rayner confirms mayors decide exemptions. Scouts and Girlguiding warn of affordability crisis for young members.

Andy Burnham has introduced a controversial overnight visitor levy that may impose new financial burdens on children attending youth camping trips across Greater Manchester and potentially other English regions. Under the new Labour rules, parents of children as young as four could face additional charges for overnight stays in tents during Scout, Brownie, and Cubs retreats. This development has sparked immediate concern among youth organizations regarding the accessibility of extracurricular activities for families already struggling with rising living costs.

Core Details Of Andy Burnham's Visitor Levy Bill

The Prime Minister's much-criticized 'overnight visitor levy' empowers regional mayors to impose an unlimited charge on stays in hotels, B&Bs, and holiday lets in England. Mr Burnham decreed in September that the tax would be calculated as a percentage of accommodation charges rather than a fixed flat fee. This structural choice means there is no cap on the total amount that can be levied on a single booking. The legislation grants significant discretion to local leaders to determine how these funds are collected and applied to various types of accommodation establishments within their jurisdictions.

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Scouts Association And Girlguiding Raise Affordability Concerns

Girlguiding chief executive officer Felicity Oswald stated the group is 'concerned that the proposed visitor levy for overnight stays in England could make trips less affordable for our young members and volunteers'. She emphasized that camping under the stars is a key part of the Girlguiding experience, from that first night away from home to extended expeditions. With families already facing rising costs, an additional levy risks putting these important opportunities further out of reach for many. She supports calls from the Scouts and Youth Hostels Association (YHA) to ensure that Girlguiding trips are explicitly excluded from the levy to protect youth development opportunities.

A Scouts Association spokesperson strongly believed in investing in local communities but argued that the funding mechanism should not impose additional costs on young people. They noted that volunteer leaders attending camps at local Scout campsites have maintained these grounds for generations without such administrative burdens. The spokesperson stated that local volunteers should focus on delivering opportunities for young people rather than taking on the responsibilities of tax collection. They warned that they simply cannot absorb the additional administrative burden of collecting these taxes for every child staying overnight.

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Government Stance On Exemptions And David Simmonds Criticism

Under the terms of the Visitor Levy Bill, ministers will bar mayors from imposing the levy on Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller sites, or on asylum accommodation. However, Communities Secretary Angela Rayner admitted on Monday that the Government will not require mayors to give kids' clubs a free pass. Local leaders will decide on exemptions, creating a patchwork of rules across different regions. Shadow local government minister David Simmonds said it is 'absurd' that Scout camps, Guide trips, and Duke of Edinburgh expeditions could be 'caught by a tax designed for commercial overnight stays'. He labeled this 'yet another example of Labour's education vandalism which restricts the opportunities available to children, particularly those from families who can least afford to pay more.

During a parliamentary debate on Monday, Stoke-on-Trent's Labour MP Gareth Snell expressed disbelief that it was the Government's intention for Cubs, Squirrels, and Scouts to pay to stay in tents at historic sites like Kibblestone Scout camp. Ms Rayner replied that areas will be able to make exemptions but stopped short of mandating them. She said local leaders should factor in needs of medical visitors, disabled visitors, and children as well as the need for simplicity for businesses. When asked directly whether children could be exempt when families are subject to the levy, Ms Rayner said that local levies can contain exemptions and that will be for local areas to determine.

Real World Impact On Youth Camps And Future Procedures

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said local leaders know their areas best, so these new powers will put the choice over whether to introduce a visitor levy in their hands. This includes the specific decision on whether to exempt camping pitches used by youth organizations. The government emphasized that money raised will stay local and be invested in the visitor experience and local growth, including high streets, parks, and events that residents and visitors love. However, the uncertainty regarding exemptions means youth groups must prepare for potential administrative changes and cost increases in the coming seasons.