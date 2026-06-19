Andy Burnham, the newly elected MP for Makerfield, has won the by-election triggered by the resignation of Labour MP John Simons. The result sets up a possible leadership contest, with Burnham unlikely to make any immediate moves against Sir Keir Starmer before being sworn into Parliament on Monday. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is widely regarded as a frontrunner to replace Sir Keir Starmer.

Most of us know that having high cholesterol is bad for the heart. Some may be aware there are two different forms: High levels of this substance – called lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a) – affect up to a quarter of people and probably cause thousands of heart attacks and strokes a year.

Until recently there was nothing that people could do to change it. Scientists call for greater regulation after finding cholesterol and other at-home tests may not be fit for purpose. Plaques aren’t only caused by high ‘bad cholesterol’; Lp(a) is a sticky protein that makes it even more dangerous.

The first medicines that reduce Lp(a) have already arrived, and round the corner are a second wave of more potent drugs, which could act as a different tool to prevent heart attacks. The nation could have a new prime minister within weeks after Andy Burnham won the Makerfield by-election, setting up a possible leadership contest. Burnham is unlikely to make any immediate moves against Sir Keir Starmer before being sworn into Parliament on Monday.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is widely regarded as a frontrunner to replace Sir Keir Starmer. This weekend will be telling, with the Makerfield result expected to trigger calls for Starmer to set out a resignation timetable and for Streeting to stand aside so Burnham has a clear path to No 10.

Under Labour Party rules, any MP who wants to challenge a sitting party leader must first be nominated by at least 20 per cent, or a fifth, of the PLP. If Starmer refuses to step down, Streeting has suggested that a formal challenge would be launched next week. At this stage, other leadership hopefuls could announce their bid to run. As the current Labour leader, Starmer is automatically in any race and does not need to find 81 backers





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