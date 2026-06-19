Andy Burnham Wins Makerfield By‑Election, Sparking Leadership Questions and a Mayoral Vacancy

Andy Burnham's decisive victory in the Makerfield by‑election signals his return to Parliament after 20 years and immediately creates a mayoral by‑election in Greater Manchester. The result, which dramatically reversed recent Reform UK successes, also revives speculation about a potential challenge to Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Andy Burnham 's emphatic victory in the Makerfield by-election marks a dramatic return to Westminster after two decades, reopening long‑running questions about Labour's leadership and direction.

The result, declared in the early hours of Friday, saw Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, win with a increased majority of nearly 4,000 votes, polling 24,927 compared to Reform UK's 15,696. The constituency, a proud former mining community, had recently delivered a sweep for Reform in local elections, making the swing back to Labour all the more striking.

In his acceptance speech, Burnham framed Makerfield not as a stepping stone but as a touchstone, a symbol of a broader demand for change. He warned it was Labour's last chance, calling the outcome a potential turning point that could restore hope. The victory immediately triggers a mayoral by‑ election in Greater Manchester within 35 working days, asBurnham's election as an MP disqualifies him from retaining the mayoralty.

With his return to Parliament after 25 years, speculation intensifies about his next move: a potential challenge to Sir Keir Starmer's leadership. The result is being described as historic, with senior Labour figures crediting Burnham's personal appeal and positive message for reversing Reform's recent gains. The political storm now shifts to Westminster, where Burnham's future role will be closely watched





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Andy Burnham Makerfield By‑Election Labour Party Greater Manchester Mayor Reform UK Keir Starmer UK Politics By‑Election Result

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