Andy Cohen Celebrates Birthday with New Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski in Manhattan

Bravo veteran Andy Cohen was spotted hand in hand with Harvard‑educated private‑equity professional Kevin Sobieski after his 58th birthday dinner, marking his first public appearance with a new partner in years.

Andy Cohen , the long‑time host of Bravo 's flagship talk show, finally stepped out of his bachelor reputation on his 58th birthday, accompanying his new boyfriend Kevin Sobieski through the bustling streets of Manhattan after dinner at the popular Via Carota.

The pair were seen arm in arm, smiling and chatting as they left the restaurant, a clear sign that the veteran television executive is not shy about sharing his personal life with the public. Sobieski, a 42‑year‑old Harvard Business School graduate, works in portfolio operations for the private‑equity firm TPG and has previously dated Academy Award‑winning composer Benj Pasek, known for his work on La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen.

According to sources close to the couple, the relationship began a few months ago and has already become a topic of conversation among New York's celebrity circles. Their appearance together marks Cohen's first public dating display in years, as he has largely kept his romantic life private since the end of his previous long‑standing relationship with Clifton Dassuncao, which concluded in 2018.

While Cohen has never shied away from acknowledging his active dating life, often joking that he frequently dated partners half his age, this public outing suggests a new level of openness about his current partnership. Cohen, a father of two - seven‑year‑old son Ben and four‑year‑old daughter Lucy - has spoken on several occasions about balancing parenthood with a vibrant social life.

In a 2025 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, he revealed that he utilizes a wide array of dating platforms, from mainstream apps such as Hinge and Raya to niche services like Grindr and Scruff, and even recalled that early in his career he met people through Craigslist before the rise of modern dating apps. He explained that his approach to meeting people has evolved, noting that he now distinguishes between individuals he is looking for a casual connection with and those he hopes to develop a more meaningful relationship with.

Despite the variety of his dating experiences, Cohen emphasized that his priorities shifted after becoming a dad, and he now seeks partners who are strong, independent, smart, and handsome, regardless of race or background. The celebration also provided an opportunity for Cohen to send well‑wishes to longtime friend Anderson Cooper, whose birthday falls just one day after his own.

Cohen shared a cheerful Instagram story featuring a photo of Cooper, accompanied by a message that praised the journalist's parenting, reporting, and friendship. While fans continue to revel in the details of Cohen's social life, the new romance with Sobieski has sparked speculation about how this partnership will influence the television personality's future projects and public image.

Both men are known for their high‑profile careers - Cohen as a staple of cable entertainment and Sobieski as a rising finance professional - and their union may signal a blending of media charisma with business acumen. As the couple navigates the early stages of their relationship, observers are keen to see whether this partnership will remain a private affair or become another headline in the ever‑evolving landscape of celebrity culture





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