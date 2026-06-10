Andy Cohen Confirms Relationship with Kevin Sobieski After Nearly a Year of Dating

Andy Cohen has officially confirmed his romance with Kevin Sobieski on his SiriusXM show, revealing they have been together for almost a year. Cohen praised Sobieski as his perfect match, highlighting the ease with which he integrated into Cohen's family. The announcement follows recent public sightings of the couple and coincides with Cohen receiving a Variety award in Newport Beach.

Andy Cohen has publicly confirmed his romantic relationship with Kevin Sobieski , stating they have been dating for nearly a year. The announcement was made during a segment on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy .

Cohen, 58, expressed profound happiness and disbelief at finding Sobieski, 42, whom he describes as his person. He emphasized that his high standards for a partner never wavered and that he meticulously searched for someone compatible with his life, which includes his two children. Sobieski, a Harvard Business School graduate, works in portfolio operations at the private equity firm TPG.

The couple met at a party in the Hamptons last year, where an immediate spark led Cohen to give Sobieski his phone number. Their relationship progressed quickly, and Cohen eventually introduced Sobieski to his children, son Benjamin, seven, and daughter Lucy, four. Cohen praised Sobieski's kindness, strength, intelligence, and the positive relationship he has with his kids. The romance remained relatively private until Cohen's 58th birthday celebration earlier this week, where they were spotted together, generating media attention.

Cohen's past relationships include nearly two years with Clifton Dassuncao, which ended in 2018, and a prior relationship with EGOT-winning composer Benj Pasek. In a 2025 interview on Call Her Daddy, Cohen discussed his active dating life, admitting to using multiple dating apps and clarifying that his priorities shifted after becoming a father. He described his attraction to men who are strong, independent, smart, and handsome, regardless of race.

Meanwhile, Cohen was recently in Newport Beach to receive Variety's Creative Impact in Television Award at the TV Fest, where he was joined by several Real Housewives of Orange County cast members. After the event, the group dined at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar, with Cohen seemingly enjoying his time in Orange County





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