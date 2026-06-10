Andy Cohen Recalls Jesse Solomon's Emotional Breakdown at Summer House Reunion

At the Newport Beach TV Fest, Andy Cohen detailed the intense emotional fallout at the Summer House reunion, spotlighting Jesse Solomon's extended crying episode and the group's devastation after Amanda Batula and West Wilson's betrayal.

Jesse Solomon spent nearly 25 minutes crying for real after his friend group confronted a major betrayal at the Summer House reunion, according to Andy Cohen .

While much of the reaction to the reunion focused on the scandalous romance between Amanda Batula and West Wilson, Cohen noted that what struck him most was the raw emotion displayed by the devastated cast members. The host, speaking at the Newport Beach TV Fest, described how Solomon was visibly shaken throughout the final portion of the reunion, with a significant portion of the last 25 minutes spent in tears.

This emotional response stemmed from the fallout after Batula and Wilson confirmed their relationship, which represented a deep betrayal to Ciara Miller, who had an on-again, off-again history with Wilson, and to Kyle Cooke, who was friends with Wilson. The reunion itself was highlighted by Cohen as one of the top ten most tense reunions ever produced, a notable claim given his experience with dramatic events like the Scandoval reunion.

Cohen emphasized that the damage within the group was profound and genuine, leaving him emotionally spent even as the moderator. Solomon himself had expressed sadness and concern about the fractured state of the friend group ahead of the reunion, hoping they could eventually find common ground. The reunion episode featured explosive confrontations, including one where Miller told Batula to shut the f*** up and warned her about crossing a bridge, highlighting the intense personal fallout.

Cohen revealed these details during a Q&A session at the Lido Theater, where he was presented with Variety's Creative Impact in Television Award by Vicki Gunvalson. Several Real Housewives of Orange County cast members were in attendance to support Cohen, including Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Jennifer Pedranti, though Heather Dubrow was absent as was Cohen's boyfriend Kevin Sobieski.

After the event, Cohen and the RHOC cast continued their evening at The Quiet Woman restaurant in Corona Del Mar, where they maintained a reserved table while staff managed fan interactions





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Summer House Andy Cohen Jesse Solomon Amanda Batula West Wilson Reunion Betrayal Ciara Miller Kyle Cooke Bravo

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