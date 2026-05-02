Andy Cohen's Former Fling Reveals Details of 'Mad, Passionate' Affair

Broadway star Sydney James Harcourt details a year-and-a-half long affair with Andy Cohen, initially connected through Craigslist. Cohen and co-host John Hill both confirm past encounters with Harcourt, adding a surprising twist to the story. The revelations highlight Cohen's openness about his dating life and sexual preferences.

Andy Cohen , the prominent television personality and host of Watch What Happens Live, is once again at the center of attention, this time due to revelations from a former romantic partner.

Broadway performer Sydney James Harcourt has publicly detailed a passionate affair with Cohen, spanning at least a year and a half. Harcourt shared intimate details of their connection during an appearance on the Dads and Daddies podcast, describing their initial meeting through Craigslist and the subsequent 'mad, passionate lust affair.

' He emphasized that their relationship was far from a casual encounter, highlighting the strong physical chemistry and the enjoyable dynamic they shared. Harcourt noted a contrast between Cohen’s public persona and the man he knew intimately, stating that the sex was 'really, really great.

' This isn't the first time Cohen has acknowledged the relationship; he briefly confirmed the fling on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, following Harcourt’s guest bartending appearance on Watch What Happens Live, playfully admitting he 'stroked out' during the episode. The story takes an unexpected turn with the admission from Cohen’s Radio Andy co-host, John Hill, who also revealed a past intimate connection with Harcourt.

Hill’s comment, delivered with a playful tone – 'I know him in the Biblical sense' – was met with Cohen’s concurring response, 'I do too, girl.

' This adds another layer of complexity to the narrative, showcasing a shared history between the three individuals. Cohen, a single father to son Ben and daughter Lucy, has been consistently open about his dating life, previously stating he frequently dates men much younger than himself. He has openly discussed utilizing various dating apps, including Grindr, Scruff, Raya, and Hinge, and even reminisced about Craigslist as a precursor to modern hookup apps.

Cohen has articulated his preferences, seeking partners who are 'strong, independent, smart, handsome,' and embracing diversity in terms of race. He has also been candid about his sexual preferences, identifying as a 'top' in the bedroom, though he has also acknowledged a more fluid approach to roles. Cohen’s openness regarding his personal life extends to previous relationships.

He had a three-year relationship with John Hill in the early 2000s and a more recent, publicly acknowledged romance with Clifton Dassuncao, a Harvard graduate 19 years his junior, from 2016 to 2018. While generally maintaining a degree of privacy around his romantic endeavors, Cohen’s willingness to discuss his experiences reflects a broader trend of celebrities being more transparent about their personal lives.

The current revelations, sparked by Harcourt’s interview, have reignited conversations about Cohen’s dating habits and his openness about sexuality. The story highlights the evolving landscape of modern dating, the role of online platforms in facilitating connections, and the complexities of relationships within the public eye. Harcourt’s detailed account provides a glimpse behind the curtain of Cohen’s public image, offering a more intimate understanding of the television personality’s personal life and past experiences





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