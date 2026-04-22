Andy Cohen Slams Joe Rogan After Podcaster Backs Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Bid

Bravo host Andy Cohen sharply criticized Joe Rogan for endorsing Spencer Pratt's campaign for Los Angeles mayor, sparking a debate about the political climate and the appeal of an unconventional candidate.

Television personality Andy Cohen publicly criticized Joe Rogan , labeling him a 'f***ing idiot' following Rogan's endorsement of Spencer Pratt for Los Angeles mayor. The exchange occurred during Tuesday's episode of Cohen's show, Watch What Happens Live, featuring guests Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner.

The conversation began when Cavallari was asked about her reaction to Pratt's mayoral candidacy, currently challenging incumbent Karen Bass. Cavallari expressed surprise but acknowledged Pratt's intelligence and articulate communication skills, noting her friend Brody Jenner's support. She also highlighted the widespread discontent among Los Angeles residents, particularly those affected by recent housing losses and fires, suggesting Pratt could capitalize on this sentiment and potentially win the election.

Cohen echoed this sentiment, observing a lack of strong support for current mayor Karen Bass and acknowledging Pratt's growing momentum. Cohen's strong reaction stemmed from his disagreement with Rogan's judgment. He stated he simply listens to Rogan's commentary and forms his own opinions, implying a fundamental difference in perspective. Cavallari further elaborated on her support for Pratt, describing his run as 'f***ing genius' and believing he would expose corruption within the city's political system.

She argued that political involvement inherently requires compromise and participation in a system designed to divide people, and that Pratt, as an outsider, could offer a fresh and honest approach. She emphasized Pratt's personal connection to the city's issues, having lost his home and his parents' home in the devastating Los Angeles fires of January 2025, fueling his desire for change and accountability.

Pratt's mayoral campaign gained further traction after his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, where Rogan explicitly voiced his support, despite being unable to vote due to his relocation to Texas. Rogan stated he would unequivocally vote for Pratt if he still resided in Los Angeles. Pratt himself shared a photo with Rogan on social media, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to appear on the podcast.

The situation highlights a growing dissatisfaction with the current political landscape in Los Angeles and the appeal of an unconventional candidate like Spencer Pratt, who is tapping into a sense of frustration and a desire for systemic change. The endorsement from a prominent figure like Joe Rogan has undoubtedly amplified Pratt's visibility and momentum in the race





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Cohen Joe Rogan Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Politics Celebrity Endorsements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmerdale's Natalie Robb reveals Moira's intent to 'kill' Joe Tate in shotgun showdownThe drama heats up next week in the ITV soap

Read more »

KSI 'lining up' Premier League cult hero to take Dagenham & Redbridge managerial reins from Andy CarrollYouTube star KSI is reportedly targeting former West Ham and Newcastle midfielder Kevin Nolan to become the new permanent manager of Dagenham & Redbridge. The National League South side are looking to move in a fresh direction following a high-profile takeover, with Nolan earmarked to take over from current interim boss Andy Carroll.

Read more »

Joe Cole claims £79m Liverpool star would have 'won Arsenal the Premier League'Joe Cole believes Arsenal would have the Premier League already wrapped up had they signed Hugo Ekitke instead of Viktor Gyokeres last summer.

Read more »

Andy Robertson faces Celtic transfer 'temptation' as fresh Tottenham pitch made with relegation caveatThe Scotland captain is expected to join Spurs in the summer - if they avoid relegation

Read more »

Andy Robertson pledges Scotland stars will forget Denmark heroics and 'create more memories'The skipper is eyeing success in North America as he remembered a dream night at the national stadium

Read more »

James Tavernier and confident pal fire Rangers up as £25m claim goes down like led balloonAndy Newport takes your calls as the day's breaking news takes over the Hotline

Read more »