Andy Cohen Slams Joe Rogan Over Spencer Pratt Mayoral Endorsement

Bravo host Andy Cohen criticized Joe Rogan after the podcaster endorsed Spencer Pratt's run for Los Angeles mayor, sparking a debate about political corruption and the potential for an outsider candidate.

Television personality Andy Cohen publicly criticized Joe Rogan , labeling him a 'f***ing idiot' following Rogan's endorsement of Spencer Pratt , who is currently campaigning to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

The exchange occurred during Tuesday's episode of Cohen's show, Watch What Happens Live, featuring guests Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner. The conversation began when Cavallari was asked about her reaction to Pratt's mayoral bid, a position currently held by Karen Bass. Cavallari expressed surprise but also acknowledged Pratt's intelligence and articulate communication skills, noting her friend Brody Jenner's support.

She further suggested that Pratt has a genuine chance of winning, citing widespread dissatisfaction with the current mayor and the momentum Pratt has gained, particularly among those affected by recent devastating fires. Cohen vehemently disagreed with Rogan's support for Pratt, launching into a direct attack on the podcaster's judgment. He stated he forms his own opinions by simply listening to Rogan's commentary.

Cavallari expanded on her belief that Pratt's candidacy is 'f***ing genius,' arguing that the political system is inherently corrupt and that Pratt, as an outsider, is uniquely positioned to expose and challenge that corruption. She believes he will 'call out the corruption' and 'get s*** done,' fueled by his personal experience of losing his home in the January 2025 Los Angeles fires, along with his parents.

This personal loss, she argues, has ignited a passion within him to address the issues plaguing the city. The fires, which impacted many residents, have created a climate of frustration and a desire for change, potentially benefiting Pratt's campaign. Pratt's campaign gained further traction after his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, where Rogan explicitly voiced his support, despite being unable to vote due to his relocation to Texas in 2020.

Rogan stated he would unequivocally vote for Pratt if he still resided in Los Angeles. Pratt subsequently shared a photo with Rogan on social media, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to appear on the podcast. The situation highlights a growing discontent with established political figures and a willingness to consider unconventional candidates, particularly those who can tap into the frustrations of a population grappling with issues like housing insecurity and perceived corruption.

The endorsement from a prominent figure like Rogan could significantly boost Pratt's visibility and appeal to a wider audience, potentially disrupting the current political landscape in Los Angeles





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