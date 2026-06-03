Andy Jordan and his wife Alexandra welcome their first child

Made In Chelsea star Andy Jordan and his wife Alexandra have welcomed their first child, with the reality star taking to Instagram to share the surprise news.

Made In Chelsea star Andy Jordan and his wife Alexandra have welcomed their first child. The reality star, 36, who appeared on the E4 show from 2012 until 2015 took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy anniversary, revealing their surprise news with his photo.

The black and white shot shows Alexandra resting in bed with the couple's newborn baby lying with her. Andy captioned the snap 3 years Married to the woman of my dreams, and the dreams just got a whole lot bigger and lot more real. Happy anniversary Mrs J, the best wife I could have ever asked for, he added, prompting a series of congratulatory comments from friends.

Andy announced the pregnancy in February, sharing a photo of his wife showing off her bump during their sun-soaked holiday in Sri Lanka. Andy Jordan's past on Made in Chelsea was marked by controversy, particularly his high-profile romance with co-star Louise Thompson. The two dated on and off, but their relationship was put to the test when Thompson was linked to One Direction's Niall Horan.

Andy Jordan has since spoken out about the pressures of being a reality TV star, revealing that he felt like a 'puppet' during his time on the show. He also struggled with the intense scrutiny of social media, admitting that he felt like he was 'turning into a ghost' due to the constant attention.

After leaving Made in Chelsea in 2015, Andy Jordan pursued a career in music, but ultimately turned to running a clothing business with his brother and mother. The business, Jam Industries, has become a successful 'city surf brand' with shops in several locations across the UK. Andy Jordan married Alexandra in 2023, and the couple celebrated with two ceremonies, one in London and another in Mallorca





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Jordan Made In Chelsea Alexandra Reality TV Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Who is Charles Leclerc’s wife? Everything to know about Alexandra LeclercCharles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux are married.

Read more »

Keanu Reeves Gushes About Girlfriend Alexandra Grant at MOCA GalaKeanu Reeves opened up about his girlfriend Alexandra Grant at the 2026 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles, describing her as an 'easy woman to love' and saying that their love is undeniable.

Read more »

'Change can't come soon enough': Andy Burnham issues statement on Mandelson'Today's revelations will further damage people's confidence in our political system'

Read more »

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra rushes home to support 'seriously ill' mother Crown Princess Mette-MaritPrincess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's father, Crown Prince Haakon, has revealed his daughter is returning home from her study abroad in Australia to be by Crown Princess Mette-Marit's side as her mother's health condition worsens.

Read more »