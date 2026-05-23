Andy Robertson has acknowledged Kenny Dalglish's impact on his career at Liverpool and drew motivation from the great Scot's legacy. Dalglish played a significant role in defining the role of a full-back and went on to score 172 goals while helping deliver 18 major trophies at Liverpool.

Andy Robertson wasn't born when Sir Kenny Dalglish stepped down after his first managerial spell at Liverpool in 1991, but when he joined the Reds in 2017, he was all too aware of the legacy of some great Scots who had trodden the same path before him.

Robertson was fortunate to have Dalglish as a reference and acknowledged his impact on the team. Dalglish left a profound impact in the roles of captain and player-manager, scoring 172 goals and helping deliver 18 major trophies. Robertson, too, has made his mark at Liverpool, playing like a fan on the pitch and becoming a key figure under coaches Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, with 60 Premier League assists.

During his time at Liverpool, Robertson endured numerous near-misses, including twice finishing a point behind champions Manchester City and losing 3-1 to Madrid in Kyiv in 2018. Yet, he remained optimistic about Liverpool's future under coach Daniel Slot and felt that his nine-year stay at the club had proven their success would continue without Klopp. The legacy of former manager Bill Shankly, who managed Liverpool from 1972 to 1974, also resonates with Robertson.

When Robertson signed for Liverpool, manager Bill Shankly had a profound impact on the game, leaving an indelible impact on the club and his players





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