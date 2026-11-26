Andy Taylor, Duran Duran guitarist who co-wrote major hits like Hungry Like The Wolf, has died at 65 from prostate cancer. Tributes pour in from bandmates.

Guitarist Andy Taylor has died at the age of 65, prompting an outpouring of grief and admiration from his former Duran Duran bandmates. The musician, who co-wrote several of the group's top hits, passed away on Monday surrounded by his family after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Bandmates Honor Taylor Legacy

Andy Taylor's former Duran Duran bandmates have led tributes to him following his death at the age of 65 from prostate cancer. Drummer Roger Taylor, one of the three Taylors that made up Duran Duran, paid his respects to 'the Taylor that wasn't related but will forever be my brother'. He described Taylor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, as a 'Geordie Genius', adding: 'The sadness cuts extremely deep.' Lead vocalist Simon Le Bon also paid tribute to his bandmate, saying there was now a 'massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart' that will 'never close up'. 'I have so many wonderful, hilarious, tragic memories of our time together: on tour, in the studio, in our little flat on Caroline Road, Balsall Heath at 6am,' he said. 'And through it, & above it all, he was in love with his family - most important thing in his life.' Taylor was diagnosed with stage-four cancer in 2018 and had opted out of appearing at the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, citing a decline in his health. His death was confirmed this evening with a statement from Duran Duran. They said he faced his cancer diagnosis with 'remarkable courage, honesty and grace'. Andy Taylor's former Duran Duran bandmates have led tributes to him following his death at the age of 65 from prostate cancer Duran Duran are pictured in New York in 1981. Left to right: Drummer Roger Taylor, singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, guitarist Andy Taylor and keyboard player Nick Rhodes Taylor's bandmates Nick Rhodes and John Taylor also shared their individual tributes, describing him as a 'demon' and a 'live wire'.

Also read Duran Duran star Andy Taylor dies aged 65 following prostate cancer diagnosis

Early Life And Musical Rise

Andy Taylor was born on February 16, 1961 at Tynemouth Jubilee Infirmary, Newcastle, to Ronnie and Blanche Taylor. He grew up in the seaside fishing village of Cullercoats. In his autobiography, 'Wild Boy: My Life in Duran Duran, Taylor recalled his first memory was standing on a beer crate in an arcade, age five, playing pinball. Music was in his genes and featured heavily in his childhood. His guitar talent was unlocked when he found one hidden in a cupboard by his father which led to him quickly learning and playing with local bands.

Duran Duran brought Andy Taylor a new pace of life. Attracting a lot of female attention at his gigs, he met his wife, Tracey Wilson, in Paris the year after the band's first album came out and she wasn't interested in him at first. He eventually won her over and Tracey became Taylor's rock in his chaotic lifestyle. He proposed to her at 3am on his 21st birthday and they married in 1982. They went on to have four children. Andy Taylor (front) with (from left) bandmates Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and John Taylor

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Hits And Band History

Andy Taylor spent his early career with Duran Duran playing in the Rum Runner, a club in Birmingham, and had many drunken nights with his bandmates before eventually doing gigs all over the country and the world. He was involved in many of the band's top hits including Hungry Like The Wolf and Rio. Planet Earth was the debut single and hit number one in Australia and the band soon went on a world tour that covered Japan, Europe and America. When filming for Rio, Taylor was involved in an incident on a boat that features in the video. He was pushed into the sea by John. A major hit for the band was A View to a Kill, which became the only theme tune from a James Bond movie to reach number one in America. Going out with a bang, this was the last song the band released before splitting in 1986 - the first of many separations.

Tenure And Final Years

Andy Taylor's Duran Duran journey shifted when they made the Bond music video. In his autobiography, he said: 'The booze, the drugs and the carnage that surrounded my life in Duran Duran were all too much.' He quit in 1986. But it wasn't goodbye forever. In 2001, Taylor rejoined the band and enjoyed a series of successful concerts with them. They released the album Astronaut in 2004 and Taylor then left again in 2006. Despite media reporting tension in the band, Taylor revealed in an interview with Classic Pop magazine that he left in 2006 because he did not agree with collaborating with other artists. The band played for Live Aid and then he quit in 1986. Despite media reporting tension in the band, Taylor revealed in an interview with Classic Pop magazine that he left in 2006 because he did not agree with collaborating with other artists. Duran Duran were a massive success over the years even with the frequent splits, selling more than 100 million records. Andy Taylor, who was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018, is pictured in the 1980s Duran Duran were a massive success over the years even with the frequent splits, selling more than 100 million records.