Aner Shapira's Heroic Actions in the Face of Terror

Aner Shapira, a young soldier, displayed exceptional courage and selflessness during the Oct 7 attacks at the Nova music festival in Jerusalem. He stood at the entrance of a bomb shelter, protected by others, as Hamas terrorists lobbed grenades into the shelter repeatedly. Despite being injured, Aner threw back several grenades and attempted to protect others, ultimately sacrificing his life.

Aner Shapira , a 21-year-old soldier from the Orev unit of the Nahal Brigade, displayed extraordinary heroism during the Oct 7 attacks at the Nova music festival in Jerusalem .

He stood at the entrance of a bomb shelter, protected by others, as grenades were repeatedly thrown by Hamas terrorists. Despite being injured, Aner threw back several grenades and attempted to protect others, ultimately sacrificing his life. His father, Moshe, recalls his son's bravery and selflessness, stating that Aner was willing to give his life for the people he had just met





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Aner Shapira Nova Music Festival Oct 7 Attacks Hamas Terrorists Grenades Bomb Shelter Heroism Selflessness Sacrifice Injury Music Festival Jerusalem Gaza Tunnel Hostages Rocket-Propelled Grenade Torture Music Songwriting Ideology Anarchism Survivors Wedding Ketubah Rabbi Tradition Honor

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