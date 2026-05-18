Angela Jolie's adopted daughter Zahara Marley Jolie graduates from Spelman College in Atlanta

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara, who was adopted by Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2005, received her diploma from Spelman College in Atlanta, GA. This significant milestone marked her first-ever graduation, making her the first adopted child of Jolie and Pitt to complete her schooling. Zahara celebrated her independence by choosing to keep her adopted last name as Zahara Marley Jolie without hyphenating with Pitt's last name. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie secured a legal victory in her court battle against Pitt over their winery, Chateau Miraval. The mother-daughter duo also spoke about their unique mother-daughter relationship in a midst of Pitt's ongoing estrangement from his five children with Jolie

Angelina Jolie 's daughter Zahara celebrated a major milestone on Sunday when she graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. She made history as the first adopted child of Jolie and her estranged father Brad Pitt to receive a diploma from the historically Black private women's college.

However, Pitt was not present at the graduation ceremony as they have been estranged for years. Angelina Jolie, 50, and Brad Pitt, 62, adopted Zahara in 2005. Zahara showcased her own unique journey and identity as she received her diploma with her adopted last name as Zahara Marley Jolie rather than hyphenated with Pitt's last name.

In a touching speech, Zahara also mentioned her relationship with her mother, who scored a legal victory over Pitt in their court battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval. Fans on Reddit couldn't believe that Zahara had already finished college, expressing surprise at her completing her schooling just as her mother planned to leave the US this summer.

Moreover, Zahara's career and educational choices have shown Angelina Jolie's strong support for her family





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Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Zahara Marley Jolie Spelman College Adoption Father's Name Mother-Daughter Bond Legal Victory Chateau Miraval Celebration

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