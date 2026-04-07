Angela Kelly Reveals Queen Elizabeth II's Fun-Loving Side in Intimate Interview

In a candid interview, former royal dresser Angela Kelly shares heartwarming anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth II's life behind palace doors, revealing her fun-loving side, love for ABBA, and cherished friendship.

Unlock insider secrets from our royal experts with the Palace Confidential newsletter. Ms. Angela Kelly , the late Queen Elizabeth II's trusted dresser and personal assistant, has shared intimate details about the monarch's life behind palace walls in a recent interview. These revelations offer a heartwarming glimpse into the Queen's personality and the close bond she shared with Ms. Kelly over more than two decades of service. Ms.

Kelly, who now resides in Sheffield, paints a portrait of a 'really cool granny' who enjoyed life, loved to laugh, and cherished her role as a grandmother. The interview, conducted with Vanity Fair, is Ms. Kelly's first wide-ranging discussion since the Queen's passing in 2022, providing a poignant tribute to her 'best friend'. The Queen, though deeply committed to her royal duties, found joy in the simple pleasures of life, including dancing and singing along to ABBA's hit 'Dancing Queen' whenever it played on the radio. Ms. Kelly recalls how she and the Queen would dance together, creating 'moments to cherish', a testament to their close relationship. Ms. Kelly, who was the daughter of a docker and seamstress from Liverpool, began her journey at the Palace in 1994 as an Assistant Dresser. Her dedication and eye for detail led her to rise through the ranks, eventually becoming the Queen's personal assistant and senior dresser in 2002. She was known for her bubbly personality, hard work, and ability to keep the Queen's style relevant, even incorporating modern touches such as Swarovski crystals on a pair of 3D glasses the Queen wore. During her time, Ms. Kelly was privy to many aspects of the Queen’s life, and gave insight into the monarch's choice of Easter decorations: 'fluffy chicks and chocolate eggs'. She revealed that Her Majesty wasn't above 'washing the dishes' during the royal family's summer holidays at Balmoral Castle, and always laughed if her husband, Prince Phillip, 'burned the burgers' while barbecuing. This highlighted the Queen's down-to-earth nature and her enjoyment of family life. Ms. Kelly's influence extended beyond fashion, as she was part of the Queen's 'HMS Bubble' during lockdown, sharing a sense of humour and 'great banter' with the monarch. Their shared love of fashion, combined with their close friendship, fostered a unique dynamic within the Royal household. Ms. Kelly shared that the Queen often started her day by listening to the Terry Wogan show on BBC Radio 2, and the two women would often find themselves dancing together to ABBA's hit 'Dancing Queen'. Ms. Kelly recalls the Queen moving from side to side and singing, while she herself would get carried away and dance around as if at a disco. Ms. Kelly was awarded a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in March 2023 for her service to the Queen, and following that, it was revealed that King Charles had secretly gifted her a new home to honour a promise made by his mother. This gesture underlines the deep appreciation and respect the Royal Family holds for Ms. Kelly's unwavering dedication and service. The revelations provide a unique window into the life of Queen Elizabeth II, revealing her warm personality, her love of life, and her cherished relationship with Ms. Kelly. This interview not only celebrates the Queen's legacy but also pays a moving tribute to the friendship that blossomed between two women, offering an intimate glimpse into the heart of the monarchy





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