Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham Bellyache Public Shaming of Keir Starmer in Stunning Labour Revolution Call, Threat of Leadership Challenge Looming, Local Elections Meltdown Criticized

In a crucial intervention following the local elections debacle, Angela Rayner put Keir Starmer on a final warning, accusing him of failing to help working people and highlighting the Peter Mandelson scandal of cronyism. She also hinted at a secret alliance with Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. The former deputy PM demanded an extraordinary Labour lurch to the Left and hinted at a 'stalking horse' challenger surfacing to force the denouement as early as tomorrow.

Angela Rayner signalled an alliance with Andy Burnham to force a hard-Left Labour revolution tonight as she put Keir Starmer on a final warning. In a crucial intervention following the local elections meltdown, Ms Rayner delivered a devastating verdict on her former boss's performance.

She said the Peter Mandelson scandal showed a 'toxic culture of cronyism' and accused the PM of failing to help 'working people' enough. The 1,000-word statement – released on the eve of Sir Keir giving a make-or-break speech – amounted to a manifesto for an extraordinary Labour lurch to the Left.

The former deputy PM also hinted that she has linked up with Manchester Mayor Mr Burnham, amid alarm that Blairite Wes Streeting has put himself in pole position to force an early contest and seize the leadership. Many at Westminster expect Sir Keir's fate to be sealed as early as tomorrow, with a 'stalking horse' challenger surfacing and anger mounting among MPs.

But Ms Rayner – who is still wrangling with HM Revenue & Customs over unpaid stamp duty – and Mr Burnham, not currently an MP, both have an interest in delaying the denouement





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