Angela Rayner Approves Migrant Camp at MoD Bicester Despite Local Opposition

Angela Rayner grants planning permission for a 1,256-person migrant facility at MoD Bicester, overriding symbolic local protests and legal challenges from Piddington residents.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has officially approved controversial plans to establish a migrant accommodation center at the MoD Bicester site in Oxfordshire. The decision authorizes the housing of up to 1,256 single male migrants at the former military installation, marking a significant escalation in the government's strategy for asylum accommodation.

The approval comes despite intense opposition from the nearby village of Piddington, which recently held a symbolic referendum to leave the United Kingdom in protest against the facility. Residents voted overwhelmingly to join the 'Principality of Piddington' on September 16, expressing deep concerns about the impact on their community.

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Planning Permission and Site Details

A letter addressed to local Conservative MP Greg Smith confirmed that the Secretary of State granted planning permission subject to specific conditions for the Home Office application. The MoD Bicester location, previously utilized as an equipment storage facility, is situated adjacent to Piddington Reserve, a local recreational area used by children for football and by residents for dog walking.

The site is one of several ex-military locations identified by the government to house a combined total of 3,750 asylum seekers across the country. The facility is located on the edge of the 350-strong village of Piddington, which currently lacks commercial amenities beyond a church and a community hall.

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Government Strategy and Stakeholder Reactions

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has argued that citizens in more affluent areas of the UK must play their part in housing asylum seekers, a stance that underpins the current distribution plan. The government aims to end the use of hotels for asylum accommodation and has already operationalized sites at Wethersfield in Essex and Crowborough in East Sussex.

Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, strongly condemned the decision, describing the use of emergency Crown planning powers to place 1,500 young male migrants in a rural village as sickening. He claimed that the Labour government has betrayed the people of Piddington and Bicester, citing safety fears among local women and arguing that the government should leave the ECHR to facilitate deportations.

Legal Challenges and Community Response

Local residents have mounted a legal challenge against the government, with campaigners arguing that the Home Office broke the law by ignoring potential threats to local wildlife during the planning process. Despite the symbolic referendum results and ongoing lawsuits, Angela Rayner proceeded with the approval, overriding these specific community concerns.

The Home Office stated that while planning permission allows the government to progress the use of MoD Bicester, a final decision to proceed with occupancy has not yet been made. Officials emphasized that they are working on a fairer distribution model for asylum accommodation, noting over £1billion in saved costs since the election.

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Future Implementation and Timeline

The proposed accommodation at MoD Bicester is intended for a minimum duration of ten years, reflecting the long-term nature of the government's resettlement strategy. While the permission has been granted, the actual deployment of migrants will depend on final operational decisions being made by the Home Office in the coming weeks.

Two additional sites have been identified for potential use, located at Barnham in Norfolk and at Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire, although decisions on these specific locations have not yet been finalized. The government continues to insist that this approach ensures a more equitable burden-sharing across the nation's different regions.