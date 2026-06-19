Angela Rayner Attacks 'Deeply Unpopular' Government Over Broken Promises and Urges Minimum Wage Equality

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has criticized the Government for its unpopular record and broken pledges, while calling for the immediate removal of age bands in the minimum wage to deliver on Labour's promises and address the cost of living crisis.

Angela Rayner has launched a fierce critique of the Government's record, labeling it deeply unpopular and marred by broken promises. The former Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged missteps, specifically citing the controversial cuts to the Winter Fuel Payment , a policy that was subsequently reversed.

She also pushed for the implementation of plans to raise the minimum wage for workers under 21, countering concerns that such a move could exacerbate youth unemployment. These interventions have sparked speculation about her political ambitions, including a potential return to Cabinet and even a future leadership bid, following her resignation last year over tax issues related to a seaside property.

Speaking to the Mirror, Rayner characterized the upcoming by-election in Makerfield as a pivotal moment for Labour, stressing that the party operates within a limited timeframe to enact the change demanded by struggling constituents. She argued that voters rightly expect the party to adhere to its core values and fulfill its promises, especially as everyday life becomes more difficult for many.

Rayner did not shy away from addressing public sentiment toward Prime Minister Keir Starmer, contrasting it with the appeal of Andy Burnham, who is championing a new style of politics. She noted that the Government's unpopularity was evident in recent local election results, describing it as crushing that many feel the administration has abandoned its principles.

On the minimum wage, Rayner firmly advocated for eliminating age bands to guarantee 18- to 20-year-olds receive the same rate as older workers, insisting that Labour must honor its electoral mandate by working with the Low Pay Commission to achieve this goal





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Angela Rayner Labour Party Keir Starmer Minimum Wage Winter Fuel Payment By-Election Makerfield Andy Burnham Youth Unemployment Low Pay Commission

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