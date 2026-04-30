Angela Rayner’s Controversial Night Out Sparks Debate Over MPs’ Drinking Culture

Angela Rayner’s recent behavior at Parliament’s Strangers Bar has reignited discussions about MPs’ drinking habits and her suitability for leadership. Witnesses described her as heavily intoxicated, raising questions about her judgment as a potential future prime minister. The incident has also highlighted broader concerns about alcohol consumption in the Commons.

Angela Rayner , a prominent figure in British politics, has once again found herself at the center of controversy following an incident at Parliament ’s Strangers Bar.

The former deputy prime minister was observed leaving the establishment in a visibly unsteady manner, colliding forcefully with the main entrance door. Witnesses reported that the impact was so severe that the door had to be removed for repairs the following day, though parliamentary sources denied any connection to Rayner’s actions. Earlier in the evening, she was engaged in a heated debate about socialism with another patron, during which she reportedly declared, 'I'm a socialist,' with notable intensity.

Despite recent claims that she had given up alcohol to prepare for a potential leadership role, her behavior on Monday night suggested otherwise. One onlooker described her as 'absolutely obliterated,' raising questions about her judgment, especially given her status as a frontrunner to replace Sir Keir Starmer if he is ousted after the May 7 local elections.

Critics argued that her conduct was unbecoming of someone on the cusp of becoming prime minister, with one witness stating, 'Given she's basically weeks away from being PM, I don't think it's up to scratch.

' However, an MP friend of Rayner defended her, insisting she seemed fine when they spoke between votes. This incident comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Rayner’s personal life, including her tax avoidance controversy, which led to her resignation from the Cabinet last year. Despite her reputation for enjoying social events, she had reportedly cut back on drinking earlier this year to bolster her leadership credentials.

Friends had noted her surprising refusal of alcohol at recent events, suggesting she was serious about her ambitions. However, her recent behavior has reignited debates about her suitability for the top job.

Meanwhile, the broader issue of MPs’ drinking habits has resurfaced, with newly elected Green MP Hannah Spencer expressing discomfort with the drinking culture in Parliament. She claimed to have smelled alcohol on her colleagues during votes, sparking a wider discussion about professionalism in the Commons. Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, criticized the Green Party’s stance, pointing out their support for drug decriminalization while seemingly opposing moderate alcohol consumption.

A House of Commons source dismissed claims that Rayner caused the door to break, stating that repairs were part of routine maintenance. Rayner’s spokesman also denied the allegations, calling them 'total rubbish' and confirming she had only one glass of wine. The incident has once again placed Rayner under the microscope, with her actions and lifestyle choices subject to intense public and political scrutiny





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