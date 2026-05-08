Angela Rayner's Leadership Ambitions Dealt Major Blow as Reform UK Sweeps Tameside Council

Angela Rayner's hopes of leading the Labour Party have been severely damaged after her party lost control of Tameside council to Reform UK. The defeat raises questions about her popularity and ability to revive Labour's fortunes, while also reigniting speculation about Sir Keir Starmer's leadership. With Reform UK's surge in support, Labour faces significant challenges in retaining traditional strongholds, complicating potential leadership bids by figures like Andy Burnham.

Angela Rayner 's leadership ambitions within the Labour Party have suffered a significant setback following her party's loss of control over Tameside council, a stronghold they had maintained for 47 years.

The council, which includes Rayner's Greater Manchester constituency of Ashton-under-Lyne, saw Reform UK secure all but one of the seats up for election, marking a dramatic shift in local politics. Labour lost 16 councillors while Reform UK gained 18, with the Conservatives losing two seats and the number of independents remaining unchanged. This defeat raises serious questions about Rayner's ability to revive Labour's fortunes should a leadership contest arise.

The national implications of this local drubbing are likely to reignite speculation about Sir Keir Starmer's leadership, both within the party and across the country. Rayner, a former cabinet minister, has been positioning herself as a potential successor to Starmer, reportedly securing the backing of 81 MPs needed to launch a leadership challenge.

However, she is not expected to make the first move, and her recent tax issues—including an ongoing HMRC investigation over unpaid stamp duty—have further complicated her standing. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Wes Streeting is also said to have garnered the support of 81 MPs and is prepared to stand in any leadership contest, though he too is not expected to trigger one.

The political landscape in Greater Manchester has become increasingly challenging for Labour, with Reform UK's surge in support complicating potential paths back to Westminster for figures like Andy Burnham, the region's mayor. Burnham would need to win a by-election to stand for the leadership, but the rise of Nigel Farage's party in the North West has cast doubt on the safety of traditional Labour seats.

The night proved disastrous for Labour, with the party losing control of several other key authorities, including Wandsworth, Westminster, and Hartlepool. In Tameside, Labour lost 14 of the 15 seats it was defending, depriving it of a majority and leaving the council with no group large enough to have overall control. The council, which has been under Labour control since 1935, now has a new political makeup: Labour holds 25 seats, Reform 19, independents eight, and the Conservatives five.

The council also covers the constituencies of Jonathan Reynolds, the chief whip, and Hannah Spencer, the Green MP who recently won the Gorton and Denton by-election. Rob Barrowcliffe, the interim chair of Reform UK in Tameside, attributed the victory to the party's extensive door-knocking efforts, stating that no branch in the country had worked harder than in Tameside and Gorton, which had been under majority Labour control since 1979.

He emphasized that Reform UK's candidates are ordinary, hard-working individuals who have grown frustrated with the status quo. Barrowcliffe also noted that if Reform replicates this result in next year's elections, the party could take overall control of the council. The situation has left Labour in a precarious position, with the council now in no overall control. Rayner's leadership ambitions have faced further challenges, including her failure to win over a group of 100 Labour MPs.

She met with Louise Haigh, the leader of the Tribune group of MPs, in an attempt to secure their support, but reports suggest she left empty-handed, with the group expected to back Andy Burnham in any leadership contest. Haigh has reportedly been critical of Rayner for pursuing her leadership ambitions despite her ongoing tax issues. This setback comes after Haigh was forced to resign over a fraud offense related to a stolen mobile phone





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