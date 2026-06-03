Angela Rayner to pen £61,500 memoir, detailing life from poverty to Cabinet minister

Angela Rayner has received a £61,500 advance for her memoir, which will detail her life story from an impoverished childhood to becoming a senior Cabinet minister.

Angela Rayner has enjoyed a £61,500 payday after she received the five-figure sum as an advance on her forthcoming book. The former deputy prime minister is said to be penning an unvarnished and upfront memoir that will be authentically Angela.

It is expected to detail her life story from an impoverished childhood and leaving school at 16 while pregnant, through to becoming a senior Cabinet minister. The Ashton-under-Lyne MP's book is set to be published later this year, which could coincide with a potential Labour leadership contest. Keir Starmer is widely expected to be challenged for his party's leadership by Andy Burnham, should the Greater Manchester mayor win the Makerfield by-election on 18 June.

Ms Rayner has indicated she could also enter any contest to replace the Prime Minister, with her path to doing so having been cleared by her recent settlement of a tax bill with HMRC. She was forced to quit as deputy PM, deputy Labour leader and housing secretary last September following her tearful admission she failed to pay correct stamp duty.

The £40,000 she owed in tax on the purchase of her £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex, has been more than covered by her book advance from publisher Bodley Head. Angela Rayner's book is expected to detail her life story from an impoverished childhood and leaving school at 16 while pregnant, through to becoming a senior Cabinet minister.

The former deputy prime minister, 46, was recently seen soaking up the sun on Bank Holiday Monday with her topless ex-MP boyfriend Sam Tarry, 43 Ms Rayner's latest register of interests detailed how she received the £61,500 payment from Bodley Head, an imprint of Vintage, a division of Penguin Random House UK, on 13 May. It was reported last year that Bodley Head had secured the release of Ms Rayner's memoir following a bidding war between several different publishers.

A ghostwriter is being brought in to capture Ms Rayner's plain-speaking style, while she will read the audiobook version herself. A friend of Ms Rayner's said at the time: There's been huge interest from publishers. This won't be your standard politician's memoir. It will be authentically Angela and in her own voice.

Alice Skinner, editorial director at Bodley Head, said: We are so delighted and proud to be publishing Angela Rayner. Her book will be unvarnished and upfront you can expect her authenticity to shine through and an empowering vision for a fairer, kinder society that will enable everyone to flourish. It will spark change, one reader at a time





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Angela Rayner Labour Party Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Bodley Head

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