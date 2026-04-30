Angela Rayner Urged to Challenge Starmer Amid Expected Labour Electoral Setback

Angela Rayner is being pressured by allies to prepare a leadership bid against Sir Keir Starmer following Labour's anticipated losses in the local elections. With Rayner and Wes Streeting seen as potential successors, the political landscape is shifting amid broader societal concerns, including rising anti-Semitism and debates over free speech.

Angela Rayner is being urged by her allies to prepare for a leadership challenge against Sir Keir Starmer following the anticipated heavy losses for Labour in next week's local elections .

The former Deputy Prime Minister is seen as a serious contender to replace Starmer, with her supporters advising her to act swiftly to capitalize on the expected electoral setback. Rayner, who stepped down from the Labour frontbench amid controversy over underpaying stamp duty, is reportedly considering a direct challenge to Starmer’s leadership after the May 7 polls. She is viewed as one of the most formidable challengers, alongside Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who is also seen as a potential successor.

Allies have warned Rayner that delaying her move could strengthen Streeting’s position, as he would have more time to secure backing from Labour MPs. The Times reports that the local election results are the most likely trigger for Rayner to demand Starmer’s resignation, with Labour facing the prospect of losing up to 2,000 council seats. Another potential leadership candidate, Andy Burnham, has also declined to endorse Starmer beyond the local elections, signaling growing discontent within the party.

Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has called for a shift in national politics, emphasizing a 'place first, not party first' approach. Meanwhile, Starmer has reportedly ruled out a Cabinet reshuffle, even if Labour suffers significant losses. There are also suggestions that Starmer might offer Rayner a frontbench role to prevent her from launching a leadership bid.

A political spokesman for Starmer stated that Rayner is 'hugely talented' and that the Prime Minister was 'really sad' to lose her from the frontbench. One of Rayner’s allies told The Times that waiting too long would only benefit Streeting, urging her to act quickly, especially if the HMRC investigation into her stamp duty issue concludes soon. The political landscape is further complicated by broader societal issues, including rising anti-Semitism in the UK.

A British-Jewish man from Salford has announced his decision to move to Israel, citing increasing anti-Semitism and a sense of being 'failed' by Starmer’s leadership. This follows a recent terror attack in Golders Green, where two Jewish men were stabbed, prompting calls for stronger action from authorities. The Chief Rabbi has stated that 'words of condemnation are no longer sufficient,' highlighting the urgency of addressing hate crimes.

Additionally, the University of Sussex has won a landmark freedom of speech case, with a court overturning a record fine imposed on Professor Kathleen Stock, who faced death threats and protests over her views on gender and biological sex. This case underscores the broader debates around free speech and academic freedom in the UK





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