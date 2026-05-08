Angela Rippon Addresses Rumors of Becoming New Strictly Come Dancing Host

Angela Rippon, the 81-year-old broadcaster, has addressed speculation about replacing Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing. During her appearance on Good Morning Britain, Rippon dismissed the rumors, stating that she had not been approached by the BBC. The search for new hosts has involved secret auditions with several high-profile candidates, including Emma Willis, Rylan Clark, and Zoe Ball. The BBC is looking to bring a fun and energetic dynamic to the show this year, with a focus on chemistry and live performance skills.

Angela Rippon , the 81-year-old broadcaster, has addressed the speculation surrounding her potential role as a new host for Strictly Come Dancing . During her appearance on Good Morning Britain, Rippon discussed her upcoming Channel 5 series, Angela Rippon 's River Cruises, with presenters Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh.

The conversation shifted to Strictly Come Dancing after Rippon's notable seventh-place finish in the 2023 season alongside her partner Kai Widdrington. Kate Garraway, intrigued by the rumors, asked Rippon if she would be replacing Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who announced their departure from the show last October. Rippon, visibly surprised, responded that her name had not been mentioned in the discussions.

However, Garraway insisted that Rippon's name had indeed been part of the conversation. Rippon then firmly dismissed the rumors, stating that she had not been approached by the BBC for the hosting role. She acknowledged that if the BBC were to offer her the position, she would accept it without hesitation, given her long-standing involvement in dancing.

However, she expressed skepticism about the likelihood of being chosen, suggesting that the BBC had already made their decision. The search for new hosts has been the subject of much speculation, with several high-profile names being considered. Among the potential candidates are Emma Willis, Rylan Clark, Zoe Ball, Alison Hammond, and Alex Jones. The BBC has reportedly conducted secret auditions and chemistry tests with these celebrities, requiring them to sign non-disclosure agreements to maintain confidentiality.

A source revealed to The Sun that the selection process is not solely based on reading an autocue but also on how well the candidates work together and their ability to bring humor to the show. The finalists for the hosting role were subjected to rigorous evaluations, including full-scale dress rehearsals with a live band and a judging panel. Among those shortlisted were Rylan Clark, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Angela Scanlon, and Alex Jones.

Other stars who participated in the auditions included Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, La Voix, and Zoe Ball. The BBC is reportedly looking to bring a fun and energetic dynamic to the show this year, with a focus on chemistry and live performance skills. The producers are open to various hosting formats, including a potential third presenter or a male-female duo.

Meanwhile, the BBC has provided some insights into the upcoming 24th series of Strictly Come Dancing. The returning professional dancers include Dianne Buswell, Nancy Xu, Vito Coppola, Julian Caillon, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Amy Dowden, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystał, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Alexis Warr, and Kai Widdrington. New professional dancers will also be joining the cast, although their identities have not yet been revealed.

The judging panel will consist of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton du Beke. The show will feature familiar themes such as Movies, Icons, Halloween, and Musicals, as well as the annual visit to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

However, fans will have to wait a little longer to find out which celebrities will be participating in this year's competition





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Angela Rippon Strictly Come Dancing Claudia Winkleman Tess Daly BBC

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